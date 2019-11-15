Here’s everything featured in Jaclyn Hill’s holiday makeup collection

caption Jaclyn Hill is a YouTuber, and the founder of Jaclyn Cosmetics. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

Jaclyn Hill announced in a YouTube video on Thursday that her brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, will be launching a holiday collection of highlighters.

The collection includes three makeup brushes, as well as three highlighter formulas.

Products can be purchased individually or in bundles for prices ranging between $20 and $120.

The holiday makeup range launches November 26 at 9 a.m. PST on the Jaclyn Cosmetics website.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jaclyn Hill is celebrating the holidays with a brand new makeup collection.

On Thursday, the YouTuber announced in a YouTube video that her beauty brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, will be releasing a holiday range of highlighters. The line includes three different formulas of highlighters, as well as three brushes to apply each product.

Here’s a look at everything in the collection.

Jaclyn Hill included two highlighter palettes in her holiday collection.

caption Jaclyn Hill is known for her glowing skin, which she achieves using highlighter. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

The Flash and Flare palettes retail for $49, and contain four baked highlighters each. $59 bundles – which include a palette and matching brush – will also be sold.

According to Hill, both palettes are “handcrafted in Italy,” meaning no two products are exactly alike.

In her recent YouTube video, Hill described the Flash version as being suitable for ‘light to medium’ skin tones.

caption The Flash Palette contains four highlighters in light hues. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

Hill also said the palette could work as eye shadows for those with darker skin.

According to the YouTuber, her highlighter formula is “so buttery and so beautiful” that it feels like a “second layer of skin.”

caption Jaclyn Hill swatched the Flash Palette in her recent YouTube video. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

From left to right, there’s Gleam, Iced, Sparks, and Mesmerized.

The Flare Palette, on the other hand, is meant to be used on deeper skin tones.

caption Jaclyn Hill debuts the Flare Palette in her new YouTube video. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

Hill particularly loves the mirror inside the Flash and Flare Palettes.

“The mirror inside of this component is amazing,” Hill said on YouTube. “It’s the kind of mirror where you’re like ‘Oh my god, that’s really how I look right now?'”

Hill said she hired “40 people with deep skin tones” to create the darkest shades in the palette.

caption Jaclyn Hill swatched the Flare Palette in her recent YouTube video. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

From left to right, there’s Glow Up, Made Ya Look, Exposure, and Turned On.

The collection also includes five shades of Hill’s Mood Light Highlighters.

caption Jaclyn Hill showcases a Mood Light Highlighter on YouTube. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

According to the YouTuber, this formula was designed to make people of “any age” with “any skin” have an “inner glow.” However, they shouldn’t be applied like traditional highlighters – instead, Hill says they can be used all over the face, almost like setting powder.

Each shade retails for $32, and is said to be made with mica, which helps create a blurring effect on the skin. The brand’s $49 bundle also allows you to choose one shade and its matching brush for a discounted price.

The Beaming Light Highlighters are the third and final formula included in this collection.

caption Jaclyn Hill’s Beaming Light Highlighters are the third formula in her new collection. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

Five shades of the formula are included, and each one retails for $24. Bundles with a single shade and matching brush are also available for $39.

The highlighters are said to apply as a powder, but turn into a cream as they sit on the skin.

caption Jaclyn Hill swatched the Beaming Light Highlighters in her recent YouTube video. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

From left to right, there’s Extra, Bomb, Amped, High Volt, and Megawatt.

These highlighters will be sold individually, though Jaclyn Cosmetics will also offer a bundle – which includes all five shades and a brush – for $120.

In terms of brushes, Hill created the Mood Light Powder Brush to apply the matching highlighters.

caption Jaclyn Hill showcases the Mood Light Powder Brush. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

According to Hill, these brushes work best for the brand’s Mood Light Highlighters because they’re “fatter and thicker” than the other two makeup tools in the collection.

Each mood light brush retails for $24.

Hill’s Beaming Light version is essentially a mini fan brush.

caption Jaclyn Hill uses the Beaming Light Brush on her cheeks. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

Hill said in her video that the $20 brush is not “too dense,” but is instead “super fluffy.” She also confirmed that none of her brushes are made with animal hair.

Finally, there’s the Accent Highlighter Brush.

caption Jaclyn Hill showcases the Accent Highlighter Brush. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

This brush was made to be used with the Flash and Flare Highlighter Palettes, according to Hill. Each brush retails for $20.

If interested in purchasing all three brushes, a bundle will be available for $54.

The Jaclyn Cosmetics holiday highlighter collection launches November 26.

caption The full Jaclyn Cosmetics collection launches at the end of November. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

The products will be sold on the Jaclyn Cosmetics website starting at 9 a.m. PST.