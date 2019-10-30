Here’s everything featured in Shane Dawson’s makeup collaboration with Jeffree Star

- source
- On Tuesday, Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson unveiled their entire makeup collaboration in the sixth episode of their YouTube series.
- Their collaboration includes two eye-shadow palettes, six liquid lipsticks, one lip gloss, one lip balm, makeup mirrors, travel bags, and clothes.
- Individual products range in price from $18 to $55, while bundles cost between $72 and $210.
- The collection will launch online Friday at 1 p.m. ET. Brick-and-mortar Morphe stores will also sell the products.
Shane Dawson’s highly-anticipated makeup collaboration with Jeffree Star is almost here.
Ahead of the upcoming product launch, Star and Dawson unveiled the entire collection during the sixth episode of their YouTube series on Tuesday. The two also shared prices for each item and information regarding where the products can be purchased.
Here’s a look at everything in the beauty collection.
The Jeffree Star Cosmetics x Shane Dawson collaboration includes two eye-shadow palettes
The Conspiracy Palette is the focal point of the entire collection. It includes 18 colorful shades and will retail for $52.
A smaller eye-shadow palette, called Mini Controversy, is also included. It has nine shades and will retail for $28.
Both the Conspiracy and Mini Controversy palettes will be sold together in a $72 bundle.
Some of the collection’s liquid lipsticks were inspired by Shane Dawson’s family and friends
Dawson’s beauty collection will include six liquid lipsticks in matte and metallic finishes. They retail for $18 each.
Each lipstick was named after one of Dawson’s loved ones or a signature catchphrase. For example, one shade is named Ryland, after Dawson’s fiancé, and another called Oh My God is inspired by Dawson’s signature line.
To match the pig theme that’s present throughout the collaboration, a $90 bundle of all six shades will also be sold in a pig-shaped box.
In addition to the liquid lipsticks, the makeup collection will include an $18 clear lip gloss, called Shane Glossin’, and an $18 lip balm called Diet Shane.
To save a bit of money, Dawson and Star are offering a $210 bundle of the entire makeup collection, which also includes a makeup bag.
The YouTuber beauty collection includes tons of accessories
Because mirrors are one of Star’s most popular products, the makeup mogul made sure to create a special one with Dawson. Their collection will include $30 pig-shaped mirrors in both black and pink.
To store the beauty products they created, Dawson and Star have also made four pig-themed bags. The $30 travel bag, for example, is black with a printed pig design.
$40 makeup bags with two zippered pockets will also be available – in black and pink – as will $35 side bags shaped like pigs.
Of course, the collection wouldn’t be complete without one of Star’s signature tracksuits. The version created for this collaboration is black, and covered in the respective logos of Star and Dawson.
The jacket retails for $55, while the pants cost $45.
The entire Jeffree Star Cosmetics x Shane Dawson collection launches online Friday at 1 p.m. ET. Morphe stores will also sell the products.
