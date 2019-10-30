Here’s everything featured in Shane Dawson’s makeup collaboration with Jeffree Star

caption Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson hold their two eye-shadow palettes while filming their latest YouTube video. source Shane Dawson/YouTube

Shane Dawson’s highly-anticipated makeup collaboration with Jeffree Star is almost here.

Ahead of the upcoming product launch, Star and Dawson unveiled the entire collection during the sixth episode of their YouTube series on Tuesday. The two also shared prices for each item and information regarding where the products can be purchased.

Here’s a look at everything in the beauty collection.

caption The entire Jeffree Star Cosmetics x Shane Dawson collaboration. source Jeffree Star Cosmetics

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics x Shane Dawson collaboration includes two eye-shadow palettes

The Conspiracy Palette is the focal point of the entire collection. It includes 18 colorful shades and will retail for $52.

A smaller eye-shadow palette, called Mini Controversy, is also included. It has nine shades and will retail for $28.

caption The Mini Controversy palette from the Jeffree Star x Shane Dawson makeup line. source Shane Dawson/YouTube

Both the Conspiracy and Mini Controversy palettes will be sold together in a $72 bundle.

Some of the collection’s liquid lipsticks were inspired by Shane Dawson’s family and friends

Dawson’s beauty collection will include six liquid lipsticks in matte and metallic finishes. They retail for $18 each.

Each lipstick was named after one of Dawson’s loved ones or a signature catchphrase. For example, one shade is named Ryland, after Dawson’s fiancé, and another called Oh My God is inspired by Dawson’s signature line.

caption Shane Dawson’s makeup line will include six lipsticks. source Shane Dawson/YouTube

To match the pig theme that’s present throughout the collaboration, a $90 bundle of all six shades will also be sold in a pig-shaped box.

caption The liquid-lipstick bundle retails for $90. source Shane Dawson/YouTube

In addition to the liquid lipsticks, the makeup collection will include an $18 clear lip gloss, called Shane Glossin’, and an $18 lip balm called Diet Shane.

To save a bit of money, Dawson and Star are offering a $210 bundle of the entire makeup collection, which also includes a makeup bag.

The YouTuber beauty collection includes tons of accessories

Because mirrors are one of Star’s most popular products, the makeup mogul made sure to create a special one with Dawson. Their collection will include $30 pig-shaped mirrors in both black and pink.

To store the beauty products they created, Dawson and Star have also made four pig-themed bags. The $30 travel bag, for example, is black with a printed pig design.

$40 makeup bags with two zippered pockets will also be available – in black and pink – as will $35 side bags shaped like pigs.

caption One of the makeup bags is travel-sized. source Shane Dawson/YouTube

Of course, the collection wouldn’t be complete without one of Star’s signature tracksuits. The version created for this collaboration is black, and covered in the respective logos of Star and Dawson.

The jacket retails for $55, while the pants cost $45.

caption Jeffree Star is known for wearing printed tracksuits. source Shane Dawson/YouTube

The entire Jeffree Star Cosmetics x Shane Dawson collection launches online Friday at 1 p.m. ET. Morphe stores will also sell the products.