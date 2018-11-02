caption The cosmic collection commemorates the space agency’s 60th anniversary. source Vans

Vans has teamed up with NASA to create a new line of shoes and clothing.

The shoe brand’s cosmic offerings are already popping up on eBay.

The spacy collection celebrates NASA's 60th birthday.

Vans has partnered up with NASA to craft a cosmic collection.

The line features four different types of sneakers, two jackets, a long-sleeve t-shirt, a hoodie, an anorak, a duffel bag, and a backpack. There’s also a collection for space-obsessed kids, which features two footwear options and two different t-shirts.

And pieces of the line of space agency-branded sneakers, jackets, and bags may already be growing scarce. As of 10: 30 a.m. ET, clicking through the products on the space voyager collection’s official website only turned up error pages. A number of NASA-themed sneakers have also drifted onto eBay, where they’re being priced between $130 and $250. The shoes cost between $85 and $110 on Vans’ website.

But there may still be hope for aspiring space cadets. On Vans’ website, all 15 items are still listed for sale – and only the bags and t-shirt were listed as out of stock.

A Vans spokesperson told Business Insider that shoppers should check nearby stores if they find that a certain product is sold out on the brand’s website: “The Space Voyager collection really lifted off. They were released with a limited quantity and will not be restocking.”

Vans fans have already taken to social media to showcase their acquisitions – or lament missing the launch: