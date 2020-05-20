Carole Baskin is selling ‘Tiger King’ face masks, and a portion of proceeds goes towards rescuing big cats

caption Carole Baskin models two face masks created by Tread365. source Tread365

Carole Baskin, one of the stars of Netflix’s “Tiger King” series, is selling two cat-inspired face masks in a collaboration with Tread365.

Both masks feature cat-inspired designs, as well as Baskin’s signature catchphrase: “Hey all you cool cats and kittens.”

The face coverings retail for $11 each, with a portion of proceeds going towards Baskin’s nonprofit animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue and donating masks to first responders.

Other “Tiger King” face masks can be found on sites like Etsy and Redbubble.

In recent weeks, people have created masks inspired by everything from “Harry Potter” to “Schitt’s Creek.”

As it turns out, there are also some “Tiger King” face coverings on the market. Earlier this month, Carole Baskin teamed up with Chicago-based water-polo company Tread365 to create cat-inspired masks. There are currently two designs available for purchase, both of which feature Baskin’s famous catchphrase: “Hey all you cool cats and kittens.”

One mask is black with an embossed cat face, while the other features a cheetah print with the same design.

At the time of writing, each “Tiger King”-inspired mask retails for $11. According to the Tread365 website, a portion of proceeds from the masks will go towards Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue, a nonprofit animal sanctuary that houses animals like tigers and bobcats that can’t survive in the wild. Another portion will be dedicated to providing first responders with free masks.

The website also says that the face coverings are reusable, machine-washable, and dual-layered, though they are not medical-grade.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public spaces where keeping a distance of six feet from others is difficult, as it can help non-symptomatic carriers from spreading viruses to others. The CDC has also released a guide to help people make their own face coverings at home.

Though masks sold by Tread365 appear to be the only ones endorsed by Baskin, other “Tiger King”face coverings are available online. Many Etsy shops, for example, have masks inspired by the Netflix series. Artists on Redbubble have also started selling cat-themed designs.

Representatives for Tread 365 and Big Cat Rescue did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.