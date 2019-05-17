9 places to shop for formal menswear — from custom tuxedos to monogrammed socks

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Although it’s not every day that you have to dress in formal menswear, it’s important to look your very best when the time comes.

With wedding season approaching, you may be trying to figure out where to shop, so we rounded up a list of our favorite places to find formal attire.

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of where to shop, including startups like Indochino and Bonobos, as well as legacy brands like Brooks Brothers.

Through trial and error (and hopefully our product recommendations), most guys discover a handful of brands that they like and stick to them for creating the bulk of their everyday wardrobes.

Once you figure out your personal style and which brands fit in your budget, getting dressed every day should be a piece of cake. But what is hard is figuring out where to shop for those not-so-everyday occasions that call for something more formal than what you’re used to.

Chances are, the last time you wore a tuxedo was at your senior prom – and looking back at those pictures might make you cringe a little bit. So, you’ll definitely want to do things right this time around if you’ve been invited to or are hosting a wedding, gala, or formal ball.

To save yourself from scrambling to find something decent before the date of your event, we rounded up nine of the best places to shop for formal attire including suits, tuxedos, ties, patent leather dress, and more.

Between these brands, grooms, groomsmen, and attendees of any other swanky functions will find everything necessary for dressing to a T.

Keep reading to find out our favorite places to buy formal menswear.

Black Lapel

source Black Lapel

Key styles: Tuxes, suits (from $499) and blazers (from $379)

Black Lapel offers premium, custom-made suits and artisan-level tailors. Its impeccable quality makes it a great place to shop when the tiniest details of your outfit (or your groomsmen’s) really matter.

Although your wedding or party will only last a few hours, the pictures taken will last a lifetime, which means there’s no room for sloppy tailoring. If you’re a groom looking to dress your groomsmen, the brand’s wedding service allows you to pick and keep track of suits for everyone in the ceremony, and you’ll save on parties of four or more people.

Indochino

source Indochino

Key styles: Custom suits starting at $329

Another dependable place to get custom suits made is Indochino. Founded in 2007, the menswear startup has effectively changed the way men shop for custom apparel. With plenty of customization options and in-depth videos on how to measure yourself at home, you won’t have to visit a tailor to get a garment that fits perfectly – unless you would prefer to. You can also visit one of Indochino’s many showrooms around the country to be fitted in person.

Indochino also allows you to register your wedding party, which simplifies the suit-buying process for grooms and groomsmen. You can design suits for yourself and everyone in your party, schedule fitting appointments, and track the status of each suit. You’ll be able to make sure everyone has the same exact suit, without worrying if a specific brand makes everyone’s size or not.

Bonobos

source Bonobos

Key styles: Suits starting at $400

With the drive of a startup and the backing of a huge corporation like Walmart, Bonobos is easily one of the fastest growing menswear brands on the market right now. The premium menswear retailer made it on our list of best places to shop for business casual attire because of its huge selection of apparel, and it makes it on this list for the same reason.

Beyond the high quality we’ve come to expect from Bonobos’ more casual clothing, the brand has a plethora of suiting options. You can go with the $400 Daily Grind Suit that’s ready to wear out of the box, a $1,000 Italian wool tuxedo, or something in between.

Wolf & Shepherd

source Wolf & Shepherd

Key styles: Shoes from the Podium Collection, starting at $245

If you’re attending a wedding or any other type of formal party, you can bet that you’ll do a fair amount of standing – and maybe even some dancing – so you’ll want some comfortable shoes. Wolf & Shepherd has made a name for itself by making dress shoes with sneaker-like comfort.

While its comfortable designs are great for commuting to work and wearing in other semi-formal environments, its latest collection is made specifically for black-tie events. The Podium Collection features three shoes – the Glider Sneaker, the Bannister Derby, and the Knight Slipper, each done in elegant patent leather.

Suitsupply

source Suitsupply

Key styles: The Black-Tie Package, $799

Founded in 2017, Suitsupply is an Amsterdam-based startup that has suits for every occasion. The brand offers fresh takes on how suits can be worn (because a shirt, tie, and dress shoes aren’t the only way to wear them). But when it is time to go fully formal, Suitsupply still has you covered. While you can buy things individually if you want, its Black-Tie Package is the easiest way to get a tie-to-toe outfit. It includes your choice of a tuxedo, dress shirt, shoes, and a bow tie.

Brooks Brothers

source Brooks Brothers

Key styles: Tuxedos and luxurious accessories

Unlike the many startups on this list, Brooks Brothers is a time-tested brand. Originally founded in 1818, the company has been making formal menswear for more than 200 years – and it truly shows in its products. The retailer has a fine assortment of options suitable for the most formal of occasions, however, with suits going for as much as $2,100, Brooks Brothers is definitely one of the more luxurious and expensive options on the market.

Spier & Mackay

source Spier & Mackay

Key styles: Custom dress shirts starting at $79

Regular dress shirts might be able to get the job done for going to the office, but formal events usually deserve custom shirts – especially if it’s your own wedding.

With Spier & Mackay, you can build your shirt from the ground up by choosing everything from the material to the collar, cuffs, pocket, and pleat styles. Special touches like personalized monograms and upgraded buttons will further separate your shirt from others like it.

The Tie Bar

source The Tie Bar

Key styles: Ties, pocket squares, tie clips

Shopping for accessories like ties and pocket squares can become a bigger task than the suit itself, but The Tie Bar makes it easy and affordable. The brand has a massive selection of neckties – and most of them are only $19. The best part is that you won’t have to play the guessing game when shopping for other accessories like pocket squares and socks. The Tie Bar always recommends other accessories that match and look great together.

Nice Laundry

source Nice Laundry

Key styles: Monogrammed socks

Socks play a crucial role in a formal outfit, so you shouldn’t make them an afterthought when getting dressed for formal events. While all of your cool and funky socks can spice up your casual outfits, you’ll want to keep it classy here. Nice Laundry allows you to make personalized monogrammed socks, so you and anyone who sees your socks will know you put effort into them. And if you’re getting married, they also make for a great groomsmen gift because you definitely don’t want the guys (or anyone suit-wearers) in your party to show up in sweat socks.