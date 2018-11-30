12 underrated online stores to buy unique gifts for everyone in your life

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Fishs Eddy makes playful plates, silverware, mugs, and tons of other kitchen accessories. source Fishs Eddy

Despite our best efforts, we’re not getting any younger, and our holiday shopping lists aren’t getting any shorter.

With just a month left before the gift-giving extravaganza begins, it’s high time to kick into high gear, and finish (or let’s be honest, start) your gift-buying process. And as onerous the task may seem, the good news is that as the number of gifts you have to buy has expanded over the years, so too have the places from which you can purchase said gifts. So if you don’t want to spend hours on end in a mall, perhaps you’d be better off doing your shopping from the comfort of your couch, and browsing a surprisingly robust selection from some unexpected retailers.

Whether you’re shopping for an athlete, a newlywed, or a jet-setter, some of our favorite places to buy holiday gifts are also the most underrated.

You’ll never have to set foot into a crowded store ever again, and you’ll still find a wide range of unique gifts that ought to please even the most persnickety of recipients. And even if not, it’s the thought that counts, right?

Browse on to see some of our favorite places to discover gifts for the special people in our lives, and realistically, for ourselves, too.

Urban Outfitters

caption Sloth Hanging Planter, $18 source Urban Outfitters

Ah, Urban Outfitters. The origin of every teen’s wardrobe (no, was that just me?) is also the origin to some great and surprisingly unexpected gifts. Urban has put together a gift guide that includes the top 50 gifts of the year, and it runs the gamut from clothing to roller-skates to pillows – surprisingly unexpected, right?

While I thought that my days of shopping at Urban were long behind me, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the increasingly creative catalog the store has managed to put forth year after year, and you may be as well.

UncommonGoods

caption State Side Table, $250 source UncommonGoods

Based in Brooklyn, New York, it comes as little surprise that the gifts from UncommonGoods are, as the name suggests, uncommon. You won’t find any cookie cutter presents (unless you’re looking for a novelty cookie cutter) at UncommonGoods, and may be surprised by the multiplicity of thoughtfully designed artisanal items.

The online store is also one of the only ones we’ve seen that has a separate section for teens (they’re different from both kids and adults, as we all know), so if you have a particularly angsty child in your life, this may be the place to look for placation.

Everlane

caption Cashmere Rib Beanie, $58 source Everlane

For responsibly sourced, ethically made, and effortlessly chic clothing, Everlane is the place to go. Admittedly, the clothes from this retailer are an ideal gift any time of the year, but if someone has been particularly good to you in 2018, you could always reward them with a cozy cashmere sweater or a classic backpack.

Everlane’s gift guides for him and her already feature plenty of gifting options that are as timeless as they are simple, and are sure to remain a hit for many holiday seasons yet to come.

Fishs Eddy

caption Enjoy Life & Have Fun Mug Set, $38 source Fishs Eddy

The gourmands on your list will likely be happy to feed you all holiday season long, so the least you could do is give them something to feed you with. We’re talking, of course, about the plates, silverware, mugs, and all other kitchen accessories that can be found at Fishs Eddy.

Mark & Graham

source Mark & Graham

Is a gift really a gift if it isn’t personalized by way of a monogram? If you know people whose answer to such a question is a resounding “no,” then the only place to shop is Mark & Graham.

This digital retailer offers a wide range of holiday-appropriate gifts, but with the added benefit of monogram options. There are totes, bags, jewelry, linens, glassware, and other standard offerings, but each can be elevated with the addition of a couple initials.

Athleta

source Facebook/Athleta

Athleta is perennially reliable as a great place to find relatively affordable and supremely attractive activewear, but during the holidays, the online store really comes alive with its fantastic gifting section.

Whether you’re in search of a new pair of leggings, a yoga mat, or something that’s only tangentially related to fitness, Athleta has you covered.

Oh, and with the option of buying gift cards instead of actual gifts, you can be sure that your present doesn’t get returned.

Kikkerland

caption Cat Butt Magnets 6-Pack, $11 source Kikkerland

Kikkerland is likely the best place to find gifts for the innovator in your life. The company offers a truly unique lineup of toys, gadgets, and other seemingly simple devices with a creative twist.

You’ll find curious offerings like pixel playing cards, cat butt magnets, and a pizza nightlight. One thing’s for sure – if you buy a gift from Kikkerland, you can be pretty damn certain that you’ll have the most talked-about gift of the season.

MoMA Design Store

caption Shimmerware High Glasses, $68 source MoMa Design Store

For the sophisticated folks in your life, you’ll want to head over to the MoMA design store. Even if you can’t make your way to the Big Apple to see the official store, you’ll still be able to reap many of the same benefits by visiting the MoMA design shop on Amazon (because really, what can’t you get on Amazon these days?).

The sleek, stainless ice cream scoop I purchased for my dad a few seasons ago remains a perennial favorite, and the design store has plenty of other gifts and gadgets that are more creative than the clothing variety to surprise and delight.

Hammacher Schlemmer

source Hammacher Schlemmer

The classic catalog goes digital with Hammacher Schlemmer. This online retailer offers unique gifts, gadgets, and electronics for the folks in your life who may not be satisfied by yet another sweater.

What do we mean by unique? Just ask yourself, where else could you really expect to find The Dual Wheel Gyroscopic Scooter? Even if you’re just looking for some inspiration for your holiday shopping, Hammacher Schlemmer is a great place to start, and its gift guide is broken down into sections for him, her, and the children.

Shopbop and East Dane

source Shopbop

If you’re looking for someone to do all the heavy lifting for you, Amazon’s Shopbop and East Dane may just be the places to go.

The online clothing retailers have a pretty killer gift guide that boasts a wide selection of gifts for him, for her, for kids, and for various budgets. From shoes to stocking stuffers, Shopbop and East Dane have a treasure trove of options that may just surprise you – as it turns out, they offer a whole lot more than just trendy clothes for men and women.

The stores also have a fairly sizable home and gift section featuring whimsical items that are sure to make a statement in any gift box and among any decor.

Etsy

source Etsy

Ah, Etsy. If someone on your gift list requires some handmade love, then there’s really no better place to look than Etsy. With talented craftspeople from across the world selling their wares, there’s no shortage of unique, custom-made trinkets to choose from. After all, if it was good enough for Mila and Ashton, it’s good enough for us. Shop for monogrammed sweaters, handmade jewelry, individualized placemats, and everything in between from one of the largest maker communities on the web.

Modcloth

source Modcloth

For the 2018 holiday season, Modcloth has rolled out quite the gifting spread. In addition to the normal suspects when it comes to gift categories, Modcloth also has a “creature comforts” section, which may just be my favorite section of any gift guide on the market. While you won’t find anything for your pet, you will be able to express your love for your pets (or pets to be, or pets past) with animal-themed scarves, slippers, blouses, and more.

Oh, and Modcloth sells ornaments, too, making it a true one-stop shop for the holiday season.