6 places to buy wine and alcohol online for the holidays

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption NakedWines.com sends you wine from independent winemakers to your doorstep for a $10 delivery fee. source NakedWines.com

Whether you’re planning to host a cruise-liner amount of relatives this holiday season or just a few guests, it’s a lot merrier to have wine and alcohol on deck – and even better if you don’t have to leave the house to get it. Online options require minimal energy but delivers on all the perks – just remember to read the fine print and plan on having someone 21 or older to sign for the package.

If you’re looking for an ongoing delivery, check out the Insider Picks ranking of the best wine subscriptions on the internet here. Otherwise, you’ll find a list below of the places you can order alcohol from for the holidays.

Below are six solid options for delivering wine or alcohol to your door during the holidays:

Wine Insiders

source Wine Insiders Facebook

Wine Insiders is essentially an online wine store with both individual bottles and a lot of pack options, including six-bottle cases based on themes like Thanksgiving, Halloween, judge favorites, and staff picks ($67 – $81). There’s also a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Shipping: $10 shipping on one – five bottles and free shipping on orders of six bottles or more. They’ll generally arrive two – three business days after your order is placed. Currently, Wine Insiders ship to all states except Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Utah.

All shipments must be signed for by an adult over 21 years old, and packages can’t be left on your doorstep or delivered to a PO box. Fees may apply if your wine returns to the company as undeliverable. If you work during the day, it’s smart to send your box to either a convenient local pick-up location or your business address to ensure delivery.

Bundles:

Mixed Wines: six bottles and deluxe corkscrew, $30 for new customers

six bottles and deluxe corkscrew, $30 for new customers Red Wines: six bottles and deluxe corkscrew, $30 for new customers

six bottles and deluxe corkscrew, $30 for new customers White Wines: six bottles adn deluxe corkscrew, $30 for new customers

Wine.com

source Wine.com

Wine.com boasts the world’s largest online wine selection, plus the convenience of home delivery or pick-up from convenient local stores (like Walgreens) that may be open late or on weekends. It’s a good place to find your old favorites as well as discover new wines. New customers can use the code “NOVNEW” to get $30 off any orders $100 or more.

Shipping: Shipping depends on the shipping state but can reach $30 per order. If you want to pick it up yourself, there are more than 10,000 participating locations that include Walgreens, Duane Reade, and Safeway. If you choose this option at checkout, you’ll get an email when your order is ready for pick-up, and you’ll have five days to grab it.

Wine.com also has an annual $49 membership called the StewardShip program that gets you free shipping on every order for a full year with no purchase minimum. Either way you order, an adult signature is needed to get your package.

Bundles:

New customers can use the code “NOVNEW20” to get $20 off any orders of $50 or more

ReserveBar

source ReserveBar

ReserveBar is an online premium wine and spirits store. They carry everything from scotch, gin, and wine to moonshine, cocktail mixers, and chardonnay that arrives with Waterford wine glasses. The company has a luxury collection, limited edition bottles, and top trending gifts to skim through. They also offer high-end gift packaging and do custom engraving, perfect for those looking to gift a really good bottle of liquor with a personalized message. ReserveBar does high-brow, but they also have plenty of casual spirits for less than $40.

Shipping: Free shipping on orders of $150 or more. Shipping fees for orders less than $150 depend upon the shipping state, but can reach $15 per shipment.

All shipments must be signed for by a 21-year-old adult. Products have a “ship to” section that shows which states allow delivery of that particular liquor or wine. Select cities can use ReserveBar Express and get fine spirits and champagne delivered to their door the same day.

Bundles:

Johnny Walker Black Label: The Director’s Cut and the Jane Walker Edition Bundle, $198

NakedWines.com

source NakedWines.com

NakedWines is like a “Shark Tank” for independent wines, and it has an “Angel” membership program that crowd-funds independent wine labels across the globe. Angel members get up to 60% off listed prices among other perks – just for depositing $40 a month into a wine “bank account” they can use whenever they want. NakedWines.com also gives out $100 vouchers often. You can get one just by taking a 30-second quiz on the site.

Shipping: Naked Wines charges $10 in shipping fees for orders under $100. For orders $100 and more, delivery is free – except for New Jersey, Hawaii, and Arkansas (you can find rates for these states here). Wines will be delivered in two-to-six business days (Monday-Friday or Tuesday-Saturday) during regular working hours, but make sure that there is someone over 21 years old who can sign for the package.

Bundles: You can buy cases of either six, 11, or 12 bottles in red, white, sparkling, or a mix. You can create your own or shop best sellers and highest-rated cases. With the $100 voucher, you could slash the price of a 12-bottle case down to $80.

Mixed Wines Case: 12 bottles, $268.99 or $179.99 for Angel members

12 bottles, $268.99 or $179.99 for Angel members Red Wines Case: 12 bottles, $292.99 or $179.99 for Angel members

12 bottles, $292.99 or $179.99 for Angel members White Wines Case: 12 bottles, $238.99 or $179.99 for Angel members

Macy’s Wine Cellar

source Macy’s Wine Cellar

Yes, Macy’s delivers expertly selected wine to your door. You can buy by the bottle, or by selections of six or 12. You can also shop by alcohol percent, style, and price – among other filters.

You can get a lot of wine (15 bottles) for as little as $6 per bottle (plus free shipping), but it’s worth noting that those deals are part of the Macy’s wine club and, unless you cancel, you’ll receive a new case every three months – and you’ll be charged for it (and not at the special prices of your first shipment). However, there’s no obligation to continue, and you’ll get an email reminder before you’re charged.

Shipping: Free for the bundles below, though it otherwise fluctuates by state. If you regularly shop from Macy’s Wine Cellar, there’s an option to pay $89 annually for unlimited free shipping on up to five different home addresses.

Bundles:

FreshDirect

source Fresh Direct Blog

FreshDirect is one of the best grocery delivery services in New York City. It has a limited delivery scope, but it carries pretty much everything (including beer, wine, and liquor) that you’d pick up at your local store.

Shipping: Check eligibility via zip code. FreshDirect delivers to counties on the East Coast. There’s a $30 minimum on orders, and delivery fees mostly range from $7 – $8 per order.

For a morning or early afternoon delivery (two-hour time slots), you must place your order by 6 p.m. the day before. For a late afternoon or evening delivery (two-hour time slots), you must place your order by 11 p.m. the day before.

Bundles: