7 places to buy women’s loungewear if you’re sick of wearing the same sweatpants every day

caption Summersalt’s loungewear is cute and comfortable. source Summersalt

While working from home, we’re leaning on our loungewear collection more than ever.

Loungewear is worth having because it’s so versatile – you can wear it while watching Netflix on the couch, picking up groceries, or running errands.

We’re sharing some of our favorite places to stock up on cozy pieces that fit every style and budget.

While working from home and being inundated with waves of less-than-great news, we find ourselves craving all things warm and cozy, like fleece sweats.

Loungewear has become a trend all its own – it’s now acceptable to wear inside and outside of your house. Maybe it’s just me, but while I’m stuck inside sitting at the same table with the same people pretty much every day, I truly have no desire to put on even my favorite pair of jeans. I’m sticking to things that feel really good to wear, like soft sweatshirts and sweatpants. And, once I can leave the house and put on outfits that I want to be seen in by the public, I’ll still go back to my favorite loungewear pieces when I want to be comfy. Below, we’ve rounded up seven great places to buy women’s loungewear for anyone who wants to do the same. From simple and affordable to high-end, style-driven brands, we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading for 7 of our favorite places to buy women’s loungewear:

Marine Layer

source Marine Layer/Facebook

Marine Layer was born out of the desire to create your next favorite T-shirt. With a goal of making products that shoppers will want in their wardrobes forever (or so long as a T-shirt can last), Marine Layer focuses on using high-quality fabrics. The brand started out with just tees, but has since expanded into all sorts of basics for men, women, and kids. Plus, the brand now boasts 25 custom fabrics you can’t find elsewhere for a truly one-of-a-kind feel. The clothes are all seriously soft, sustainably-made, and high-quality. I’ve owned a pair of Marine Layer sweatpants for five years and counting.

Target

source Target

Like everything else at Target, you can expect a wide range of fun styles, a variety of sizes, and great prices on loungewear. Because the selection is made up of its many different in-house brands, there’s something for every style. With prices starting at just $10, Target lets you stock up on cozy loungewear basics without breaking the bank.

Summersalt

source Summersalt

You may know Summersalt for its bathing suits that have been popping up on beaches and social media feeds everywhere. While that’s still its bread and butter, Summersalt has expanded into the loungewear space and it’s getting the same rave reviews. From cozy cashmere that’s perfect for lounging on the couch or wearing tucked into a pair of jeans, to cute pajama sets that’ll lull you to sleep, Summersalt’s versatile loungewear will make you feel cute while working from home.

Tommy John

source Tommy John/ Facebook

Tommy John started by making men’s underwear, but it has since expanded into all sorts of undergarments and comfortable loungewear for women too. The company approaches all pieces with the 3 F’s in mind: fabric, fit, and function. What does that look like in practice? Shirts, sweatpants, bras, and underwear made with high-quality fabrics that feel great and look great on. Tommy John is on the pricier side, but we think it’s worth every penny.

MeUndies

source MeUndies/Facebook

If you want to add some color to your loungewear collection, check out MeUndies. The startup is best known for its comfortable underwear and loungewear in bright, funky patterns. The eccentric designs are sure to brighten up your day, but if you’re looking for something simple, you can find that too. We love the lounge pants which come in a range of neutral colors.

MeUndies also offers a unique membership service that lets you build up your sock and underwear collection for 30% less. You’ll get a new pair each month, as well as discounts on the rest of MeUndies products, like the cozy loungewear.

Aerie

source Aerie/Facebook

On-trend styles, inclusive sizing, and affordable prices – what more could you ask for in your loungewear? For these reasons, Aerie is one of our favorite places to shop for cozy sweats, pajamas, underwear, and other cozy things to lounge around the house in. From nighties that are cute enough to be worn outside of the house to hoodies you’ll want to live in, Aerie has it all. Plus, Aerie is constantly having sales, so it’s likely you can find the loungewear for even less. Right now, you can snag all Aerie loungewear for an extra 40% off.

Richer Poorer

source Richer Poorer

We’ve written about Richer Poorer many times before, and we’re all convinced it’s one of the best places to stock up on high-quality basics. While the loungewear selection isn’t extensive, the two options (a fleece sweatshirt and fleece sweatpants) are really great. I’m a huge fan of the fleece sweatshirt and may soon be rounding out the set with a pair of matching sweatpants. The fleece, which is softened with silicone for a worn-in feel, is some of the softest fabric around, and the fit is surprisingly flattering for a sweatshirt. While the sweats are on the pricier side, they feel seriously luxurious and are well worth the price.