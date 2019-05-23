12 places to shop for women’s swimsuits this summer

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Andie has an exceptionally well-designed collection of simple one- and two-pieces. source Andie Swim

Finding a swimsuit that looks good and makes you feel great can be a challenge.

With so many factors to consider, like price, style, support and coverage, it can be hard to know which brands are best for what.

Luckily, we’ve tried out plenty of swimsuits over the years and have discovered lots of great brands. Keep reading to find 12 places to shop for swimwear this summer, from under-the-radar finds to big-name brands.

Summer means days spent laying by the pool, playing games on the beach, and hanging by the lake. Whatever your summer looks like, you’re probably going to need a swimsuit.

With so many bathing suit styles out there, you’d think shopping for your next beach day would be a breeze. Yet, for most of us searching for a bathing suit is not the most fun shopping experience. It can be hard to find a suit that fits your style, budget, and, most importantly, makes you feel awesome.

To help make your swimsuit shopping a little easier, we rounded up 11 brands serving up great swimwear. We’ll give you a quick overview of each brand to help you sort through the noise and find a suit that actually fits your style and budget.

Here’s a guide to the swimsuit brands you’ll see everywhere this summer:

SummerSalt

source Summersalt

Direct-to-consumer swimwear brand SummerSalt is delivering luxury suits at under-$100 prices. Their styles are much more than just trendy, though – they’re durable, made with premium recycled fabrics, and have UPF 50+ to protect skin from harmful UV rays.

Athleta

source Athleta

Made with supportive, stretchy, and durable (not to mention, mostly recycled) fabrics with UPF 50+, Athleta’s swimwear is perfect for active beach days. If you’re looking for a cute suit that can keep up while you surf, swim, or paddleboard, check out their selection.

Aerie

source Aerie

Mix and match with fun colors, styles, and prints or go for a unique one-piece option. Aerie has trendy styles, inclusive sizing, and affordable prices. Plus, they’re constantly having sales, so if you’re someone who likes to stock up on suits before summertime, Aerie may be the place to do it.

Swimsuits for All

source Swimsuits for All Instagram

Swimsuits for All specializes in women’s swimwear sizes 4 and up, with a particular focus on plus-size suits that offer actual support. If you’re looking for a range of options – tankinis, bikinis, and one pieces – this is an easy spot to shop. You’ll find classic silhouettes in neutral colors alongside more modern styles in vibrant patterns.

Boden

source Boden Facebook

Boden’s preppy styles are as well-executed as they are playful. Smart features like body-sculpting linings, slimming panels, and subtly hidden bust support ensure your suit will stay put for whatever your beach day brings.

Helen Jon

source Helen Jon

Helen Jon uses its own employees to help design and tailor the fit of its swimsuits, resulting in pieces that fit the unique shapes and quirks of women’s bodies extraordinarily well. They’re on the pricier side (a one-piece is around $135), but superior comfort and fit make them well worth the price.

Lively

source Lively Facebook

With origins as a lingerie company, Lively is already well-versed in making comfortable and supportive undergarments – and its swimwear line is no exception. The bikinis and one-pieces have simple designs, great support that fits a variety of bust sizes, and are all under $100.

Jolyn

source Jolyn

Jolyn swimwear is designed for athletics, but the styles are much more colorful and fun than your average racing suits. Beyond just being able to filter by color and coverage, Jolyn lets you filter by activity – swimming, beach volleyball, water polo, surfing, and off-duty for when you’re just chilling – so you can find the perfect suit for any occasion.

Solid & Striped

source Solid & Striped Facebook

You’ve probably seen Solid & Striped pop up on your Instagram feed at some point. The brand makes really fun, trendy styles, with of-the-moment patterns and fabrics – think polka dots, cheetah print, and even velvet. If you’re looking for something without any padding, check out Solid & Striped – none of its suits have any included.

Eloquii

source Eloquii

Eloquii makes swimwear that stands out for women sizes 14 to 28. Bright colors, unique patterns, and fun details like ruffles help you accentuate and flaunt your figure. The brand has more simple offerings, like a solid one piece, or more unique options, like a colorblock suit covered in bright stripes and cutouts.

Andie

source Andie Facebook

Andie is a female-founded, female-led brand whose swimsuits were designed with feedback from thousands of women in mind. The result? A small selection of simple, but stylish one-pieces and bikinis in a few solid colors made with fabrics that will hold you in whether you’re playing water sports or just lounging by the pool.

Target

source Target

Affordable prices and a wide range of styles make Target an easy spot to do your swimsuit shopping. In-house brands like Xhilaration, Aqua Green, and Shade Shore cater to all tastes, whether you’re looking for a classic silhouette or a trendy pattern. With prices starting as low as $15, Target’s affordability and accessibility can’t be beat.