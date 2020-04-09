7 nonprofits you can donate to right now that are helping Americans struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic

caption With millions of people laid off or furloughed in the US, nonprofits are seeing higher demand of their services. source Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

The novel coronavirus pandemic, which causes the disease COVID-19, is unlike any other crisis in modern time. The rising death toll and economic fallout is devastating – and many are seeking help.

Nonprofits are stepping up to help those worst hit by the crisis right now. For example, Feeding America, which has seen an uptick in the number of people visiting their local food banks and pantries, has launched an emergency fund to keep its shelves stocked. The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation established a fund to help service industry workers who need help paying for things like groceries, medical bills, or rent. And Meals on Wheels has launched an emergency response fund in the wake of the global outbreak to meet demand as more seniors are told to stay home to avoid getting sick.

Demand will only likely increase. An incredible 6.6 million jobless claims were filed for the week ending April 4, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, bringing the total number of jobless claims filed over the last three weeks to 16.8 million.

Here are seven nonprofit organizations, listed in alphabetical order, that have launched specific campaigns in the wake of COVID-19.

Feeding America has established a COVID-19 emergency response fund to keep supplying and funding its network of food banks.

Feeding America, a network of over 200 food banks, has seen a spike in demand as a result of the millions of layoffs that happened in the wake of the pandemic. In response, the nonprofit launched an emergency fund to help stock its food banks and pantries across the country.

Meals on Wheels continues to deliver meals to individuals at home who are unable to purchase or prepare their own food, especially the elderly who have been told to stay indoors.

Local Meals on Wheels chapter leaders say demand for their services has increased since the spread of COVID-19, with more seniors being asked to stay home to reduce the risk of infection during the outbreak. The nonprofit has launched an emergency response fund in the wake of the global outbreak.

The PenFed Foundation launched a COVID-19 emergency financial relief program for military service members and veterans in need.

The Pentagon Federal Credit Union Foundation, which provides financial assistance to military service members and veterans, has launched an emergency financial relief program in the wake of COVID-19. In just four days, the foundation has received 6,000 applications. The program will offer one month of payment, up to $1500, for rent, a mortgage, an auto loan, or utility bills.

The Restaurant Employee Fund is giving one-time grants of $500 to eligible restaurant workers who lost their jobs or saw a decrease to their wages.

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation established this fund to help service industry workers who need help paying for things like groceries, medical bills, or rent.

The Salvation Army is helping care for people most vulnerable to COVID-19 through its support of homeless shelters, food banks, and drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs.

The Salvation Army helps approximately 23 million Americans each year and operates in 130 countries worldwide. As part of it's COVID-19 response, the nonprofit is seeking to expand its offerings in housing for the homeless, childcare for first responders, food support, and funding for its drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers.

The United States Bartenders Guild is offering bartenders, their spouses, or their children impacted by the pandemic emergency financial assistance.

The United States Bartenders Guild is offering emergency assistance to bartenders and their families, regardless of whether they're part of the guild or not.

United Way has established the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to support communities affected by the virus.

The go-to information phone number 211, which United Way funds, is fielding 200-400% more calls than normal, mostly for food, financial assistance, and housing. United Way has set up a recovery fund to help support this growing need, helping fund local nonprofits.

