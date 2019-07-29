10 of the best places to eat in Chicago, according to a local

caption Irazú is a popular spot in Chicago if you want Costa-Rican food. source Yelp/Nina H

Chicago has a lot more to offer than just deep-dish pizza and specialty hot dogs.

To get the best experience of all the deliciousness the city has to offer, you’ll need to travel to many different neighborhoods and not stick to just one area.

Carnitas Uruapan is a great spot for phenomenal tacos and Jennivee’s Bakery has amazing cupcakes and specialty cakes.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Chicago, Illinois, is known for its deep-dish pizza, loaded hot dogs proudly served without ketchup, and Italian beef, but these foods are just a small taste of what this city offers in terms of tasty cuisine.

Here are 10 must-visit eateries in Chicago, according to someone who was born and raised there.

Yes, even though it’s a popular tourist spot, you probably should go to Garrett Popcorn Shops.

caption It really is a Chicago tradition. source Yelp/Crystal B.

Garrett Popcorn Shops has a few locations, so there’s no excuse to skip this one on your next trip to this windy city. The place has tons of sweet, savory, and mixed flavors but I suggest getting a bag of the Chicago Mix, which is cheddar and caramel corn mixed together.

You can order it online in festive tins, but it’s just not the same as devouring it fresh from the shop. Plus, the locations have a delicious fresh-popcorn smell that simply shouldn’t be missed.

Come for the fresh bread at Cellar Door Provisions but stay for everything else.

caption A kouign amann and a sweet-potato muffin from Cellar Door Provisions. source Yelp/Thomas L

This eatery pays so much attention to detail – everything here is house-made, from the loaves of bread to the pastries. Cellar Door Provisions even brews its own kombucha.

With just about everything from specialty salads to lamb dishes, the menu is constantly changing, but I think this is the kind of place where you can close your eyes, point at a random dish on the menu, and have a really good chance of loving it.

The eatery serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Wednesday through Sunday every week unless otherwise noted on their website.

Harold’s Chicken Shack will satisfy your fried-chicken cravings.

caption They also serve up crispy French fries. source Yelp/Thomas D.

Although Harold’s currently has multiple locations, the very first one opened in Chicago in 1950.

Many Chicagoans debate which location is best, but one thing is consistent and certain – the counter-serve chain’s chicken is crispy and absolutely delicious.

Irazú is a great place to go if there are both vegetarians and meat-eaters in your party.

caption They have plenty of vegetarian and meat-centric options. source Yelp/Irazú

If you want delicious Costa-Rican food, Irazú is the place to visit. The menu is loaded with delicious dishes like empanadas, steak, soups, tacos, and more.

I recommend the oatmeal shake and the super-satisfying vegetarian burrito, whether you eat meat or not. Keep in mind that the place is BYOB and is closed on Sundays.

If you want to stuff your face with some of the finest tacos you’ll ever eat, Carnitas Uruapan needs to be on your list.

caption A pound of carnitas meat and a cactus salad. source Yelp/Diana J

This Pilsen-neighborhood staple has been open since the ’70s and it specializes in carnitas that will make your mouth water.

From meatr-filled carnitas to chicharrones (pork rinds) to cactus salad, this menu has something for most diners. Fortunately, this spot is open seven days a week.

Read More: I’m a proud Chicago resident – here are 4 things I wish people knew about my city

Band of Bohemia is the first Michelin-starred brewpub for good reason.

caption Shrimp and heirloom corn grits with red-eye gravy, swiss chard, and lardon. source Yelp/Christopher V

This Michelin-starred spot has a pleasant and calming vintage-inspired ambiance and some fantastic food pairings.

Band of Bohemia has special tasting menus, a special weekend brunch, and a slew of upscale desserts and entrees. And, of course, they have plenty of specialty beers on tap.

Passerotto is a must-visit spot in Chicago if you want some Korean-influenced food.

caption Hwe dup bap with farro, tuna, salmon, and pickled ginger. source Yelp/Jennie T.

Chef and owner Jennifer Kim crafts food that’s a blend of her Korean heritage and the Midwestern and Italian dishes she grew up eating. As you can imagine, this fusion leads to some absolutely delicious and unique dishes.

Here, you can pick at small plates, share large plates, or simply split a large-format, Korean-style spread. Keep in mind that Passerotto is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Rajun Cajun offers a unique mix of Indian cuisine and comfort food.

caption The place has fried chicken, soups, samosas, and more. source Yelp/Randall L.

Rajun Cajun has something for everyone, from curry to fried chicken. Its meats are all halal, plus it offers gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options.

But the one thing you simply can’t miss from Rajun Cajun? Its samosas. They’re perfectly fried and absolutely stuffed with filling – two can make for a decent lunch. Be sure to mix the house-made samosa chutney and coriander chutney together for dipping to get the full, flavorful experience.

If you’re craving a sweet treat, check out Jennivee’s Bakery.

caption A Brooklyn-blackout cupcake from Jennivee’s Bakery. source Yelp/Sara M.

In addition to being an adorable, aesthetically pleasing spot, Jennivee’s Bakery turns out fresh cakes on a daily basis that are airy, flavorful, and playful.

Its signature purple-velvet ube cake is a must-try dessert, but you’ll probably want to try a slice of everything the place is offering that day. Jennivee’s has new flavors all of the time and you can also order cakes for any special occasion.

WHISK is a neighborhood breakfast and brunch spot with a huge menu.

caption It has burgers, pancakes, and so much more. source Yelp/Aubrey L

Chicago has some amazing brunch spots and this one is definitely worth checking out. WHISK has a huge menu with just about everything on it, including cheesy grits, buffalo chicken and brisket hash, and dulce de leche churro french toast.

The place also allows you to bring your own alcohol. As a bonus, the eatery is loaded with Ron-Swanson decor, making this a must-visit for fans of “Parks and Recreation.”