Birthday Cake Cool Whip exists and it’s a no-bake dessert in a tub

caption Cool Whip has a new flavor that is supposed to taste like cake. source Kraft-Heinz

Kraft has not officially announced the Birthday Cake Cool Whip‘s release, but some shoppers in the midwestern US have already spotted it in select grocery stores.

The Birthday Cake Cool Whip is light pink and loaded with sprinkles.

This isn’t the first time Cool Whip has released a dessert-inspired flavor.

You may be used to putting Cool Whip on desserts like cake and pie, but now the brand is reportedly releasing a Cool Whip flavor that’s a dessert on its own.

Instagram account @thejunkgoat recently spotted the new Birthday Cake Cool Whip at the midwestern grocery-store chain Schnucks and shared photos of it on Instagram. “It’s not slacking on the flavor,” the Instagram user wrote, giving it a “10/10.” He also suggested that this treat should be eaten with a spoon.

Kraft has yet to officially announce the release of this cake-inspired Cool Whip flavor, but there have already been plenty of mentions of the new flavor across social media. Kraft-Heinz did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Based on photos of the dessert that people have already been sharing, the frozen topping features rainbow sprinkles and a millennial-pink hue. Plus, one serving (2 tablespoons) is just 25 calories.

It’s not clear yet where this new flavor will be sold

So far, it seems the Birthday Cake Cool Whip is a bit hard to come by – it looks like it’s currently available online at Hy-Vee and Schnucks. According to prices found online, an 8-ounce tub sells for just $2.39.

This isn’t the first time that Cool Whip has debuted some novelty flavors

caption Cool Whip has an Oreo variety. source Kraft-Heinz

The brand has previously debuted Oreo and Double Chocolate Brownie flavors of their mix-ins, which are widely available in grocery stores around the US.