You can now buy jumbo versions of the beloved Lucky Charms cereal marshmallows

caption If you like Lucky Charms, you may enjoy these. source General Mills

Lucky Charms just announced on its official Instagram page that customers could purchase bags of large marshmallows resembling its colorful cereal confections.

Partnering with Kraft’s Jet-Puffed marshmallow brand, the cereal brand says it is selling 7-ounce bags of large versions of its signature green clovers, yellow stars, blue moons, and pink hearts.

It’s unclear whether these vibrant marshmallows are flavored like ones you’d find in a box of Lucky Charms or whether they just resemble them. The marshmallows are supposedly already being sold, but it is unclear which retailers have them in stock.

If your favorite part of Lucky Charms is the marshmallows, this could be your new favorite snack.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Lucky Charms announced the release of jumbo-size versions of its colorful cereal marshmallows.

Per the brand’s announcement on Instagram, it seems these confections are on sale as of Wednesday, though it is unclear which retailers have them in stock. The brand has also not said whether these marshmallows are a limited-edition offering.

Earlier this year, the brand announced a contest to win marshmallows-only boxes of Lucky Charms

caption Lucky Charms has some rare boxes that contain only marshmallows. source General Mills

In March, General Mills, the brand behind the cereal, announced a contest allowing 15,000 people to win special boxes of Lucky Charms that contain only marshmallows. These special boxes contain just unicorn-shaped and rainbow-shaped marshmallow varieties.

For the contest, shoppers must purchase specially marked boxes and enter the code found inside them at MarshmallowOnly.com to see whether they’ve won. The contest is set to continue through the summer.

This isn’t the first time Lucky Charms has hosted a marshmallows-only contest. The brand did it in 2015 and had 10 winners and in 2017 where it had 10,000 winners.