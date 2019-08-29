9 places to visit in Massachusetts that aren’t Boston

caption Martha’s Vineyard is one of many gorgeous places to visit in Massachusetts. source Shutterstock

Even though Massachusetts’ capital city Boston is a popular place for people to travel to, the state has so much more to offer visitors.

Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket are popular summertime destinations that are known for having stunning views and delicious food.

Cambridge is home to two of the country’s most notable higher-education institutions.

Massachusetts is home to pristine coastlines, famous universities, and good eats. Even though it’s known for its impressive capital city Boston, the state has a ton of other areas that are also worth exploring.

Here are nine places to visit in Massachusetts that aren’t Boston.

Nantucket is known for its beautiful beaches and delicious seafood.

caption It’s an island. source Shutterstock

Nantucket is a small island located off of the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Known for its picturesque dune-swept beaches, high-end shopping, and delicious seafood restaurants, there’s plenty to do on this quaint island.

The area is also known for hosting impressive wine and food festivals and it has even been designated as a National Historic Landmark.

Martha’s Vineyard is a beloved warm-weather destination with gorgeous ocean sunsets.

caption There’s plenty of fresh seafood here. source Shutterstock

Martha’s Vineyard, a popular summer destination, is a ferry ride away from Nantucket.

Check out Aquinnah, a coastal town colorful sunset views that is located in the western portion of Martha’s Vineyard. Edgartown is another popular spot on the island that has boutique shopping, bookstores, coffee shops, brick-lined streets, and more.

When you’re done, head over to Menemsha on the other side of the island. It’s where part of the movie “Jaws” was filmed. Hungry? Stop by the Menemsha Fish Market for a fresh-caught meal.

Cape Cod has miles of nature trails, beaches, and other outdoor spots for adventure lovers.

caption The area is filled with beautiful lighthouses and coastlines. source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Cape Cod, which jets out into the Atlantic Ocean, is another popular summer destination for tourists and was famously frequented by President John F. Kennedy and his family.

If you’re looking to learn more about the former president and his family, stop by John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum.

Ready to relax? Head on over to the Cape Cod National Seashore where you’ll find over 40 miles of nature trails, coastline, and more outdoor activities. The peninsula is also full of great seafood eats, lighthouses, and breweries.

Plymouth is a coastal town with some historical ties.

caption It’s home to the first colonial settlement in New England. source FLX2/Shutterstock

Situated on the coast of Massachusetts, Plymouth’s culture is deeply rooted in US history. The town, which was founded in the 1620s, is home to the first colonial settlement in New England.

Usually, you can visit the Plimoth Plantation to see a replica of the Mayflower II, however, the 17th-century model is currently away for repairs right now and is expected to be returned in 2020. While at the Plimoth Plantation, you can also walk around a reproduction of a 1600s village.

Salem is known for its history.

caption The area has a lot of historical tours and trails. source Shutterstock

Salem, which was incorporated in the 1600s, is located less than an hour north of Boston. The area is often known for its infamous Salem Witch Trials of the 1600s.

If you’re a first-time visitor, a good place to start is at the Salem Heritage Trail. There are several walking tours in Salem, but this one is free and self-guided. You can just follow the red line that connects Salem’s top historical sites.

Other historical sites worth checking out include the Salem Witch Museum, House of the Seven Gables, and the Old Burying Point Cemetery.

Manchester-by-the-Sea offers lovely views of the Atlantic Ocean.

caption It has parks, beaches, and more. source Shutterstock

Manchester-by-the-sea is located in the northern part of Massachusetts and is about 45 minutes to an hour away from Boston.

Singing Beach is one of the main attractions in this seaside town, and yes, the sand actually does make noise under the right conditions. On a hot day, you can stop by Captain Dusty’s Ice Cream near Masconomo Park to cool off.

Cambridge is a college town that also has some great places to eat.

caption The city is home to some prestigious institutions. source Shutterstock

A close neighbor to Massachusetts’ capital city, Cambridge is bustling with some of the nation’s most prestigious educational institutions, like Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In the mood for a satisfying meal? You can also check out the famous Mr. Bartley’s Burger Cottage in Harvard Square. The famous restaurant has been slinging patties since 1960 – it’s quite popular, so be prepared to wait.

Amherst is full of multiple museums for art and literature enthusiasts.

caption The city is also home to the University of Amherst. source Shutterstock

Settled in the 1730s, Amherst, Massachusetts offers a variety of museums for lovers of art and literature, like the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, Beneski Museum of Natural History, and the Emily Dickson Museum.

Another noteworthy landmark in the town is the University of Amherst, where the Mead Art Museum is located.

Brookline has many great dining and shopping options.

caption It’s one of the largest towns in the area. source Shutterstock

Brookline, Massachusetts, one of the largest towns in New England, is just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Boston.

It’s the birthplace of President Kennedy and the home of the Larz Anderson Auto Museum, which boasts being the oldest motorcar collection in the US.

The city has several shopping districts in Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Brookline Village, and other locations. You don’t need a car to get around either, as Brookline is a fairly walkable area with options for public transit.

