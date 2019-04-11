caption Going on an adventure together can be a great step. source iStock

Going on vacation with your partner is a big step in the relationship.

We spoke with a relationship expert to figure out where to go on vacation, depending on how long you’ve been together.

Remember that it totally depends on you and whether or not you’re ready for the next step. We’re simply giving suggestions.

Figuring out where to go on your next date is difficult, let alone where to go on vacation together. It’s tricky to decide whether you’re ready for a little getaway with the person you’re seeing as it’s a big stepping stone in the development of a relationship.

But a vacation with your partner can be healthy for a growing relationship. It might help you get to know each other better and share memorable experiences. You’ll get to see what they’re like away from home, what their travel style is, and how you two work together as a team.

Whether you’ve just started dating or you’ve been together for over a year, we spoke with relationship expert April Masini to figure out where to go on vacation with your partner depending on how long you’ve been together. These are simply suggestions and totally depends on each person in the relationship. Only you know if you’re ready to take the next step.

Stay local at the beginning of a relationship

If you’ve been together for about one to three months, you’re still in that getting-to-know-each-other phase. Rather than a vacation, take a mini road trip to a local destination. Don’t stray too far from home, just far enough to make a weekend getaway out of it.

“A weekend trip is a great way to get to know someone you’re dating when you’ve been together for one to three months,” April told INSIDER. “The weekend should be a road trip away, not a plane ride away. This makes it less of an investment and more of an easygoing trip.”

If you feel that it’s too soon, consider a group trip with friends

“The weekend vacation should be casual, fun, and in the spirit of getting to know each other without any pressure to make this relationship more than it is,” said April. “Depending on where you live in the world, this could be a road trip to a nearby city, a camping weekend in the woods, a sporty weekend of skiing, or a wine tasting weekend in a vineyard setting.”

Consider a trip to meet family or friends at about 6 to 7 months into the relationship

“Around the six or seven-month mark of a relationship, you’re probably more comfortable together and have had conversations about money, monogamy, bucket lists, and you generally know each other a lot better,” April told INSIDER.

Consider traveling to a big city that you both haven’t been to yet. That way it’s fun to explore for the both of you and one person isn’t leading the other around. It might even be a good idea to go somewhere you both have family or friends to meet up with.

April also suggests that if you decide to take your partner on a vacation back home to meet the family, consider staying at a nearby hotel to give yourselves space and have it feel more like a getaway.

The relationship might be ready for a week-long, relaxing vacation at about 8 to 12 months

“By this point in the relationship, whether you’ve discussed it or not, you’ve got a type of commitment going on,” said April. “This is a great time for a week-long trip that should not be mistaken for anything other than a vacation.”

After being together for almost a year, dip a toe in the water and see how a longer trip goes. Travel to a destination that’s relaxing, where you don’t have to do much but enjoy each others company while sitting by the beach.

“Traveling together for a week is a great way to get to know each other, build memories, and create a relationship bond. Take a week-long island or coastal vacation … This is the type of vacation that will carry you into a relationship commitment. It’s a landmark, and it’s a bonding experience.”

Your relationship could be ready for a long flight if you’ve been together for over a year

After a year of being in a committed relationship, the two of you are probably serious. It might take extra planning, but coordinate vacation days off work and take an adventurous vacation where the two of you will explore a new place together.

“After the one year mark in a relationship, take a bucket list trip! Go somewhere the two of you have always wanted to go,” April told INSIDER.

Travel will test your relationship by being together 24/7 – but if you like who you’re with then it shouldn’t be stressful, it should be fun. Travel is an important part of a growing relationship.

“Make it work and make it happen. By doing so, you’re not just making the vacation happen, you’re making the relationship happen. You’re stretching it beyond the normal bounds in the best possible way.”