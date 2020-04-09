The 31 best US cities to live in if you want to work from home

caption New research by The University of Chicago found which metro areas have the highest share of jobs that can be completed at home. source Antenna/Getty Images

Many Americans find themselves working from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic as a precautionary measure.

Researchers from The University of Chicago examined the share of jobs that could likely be done from home in metro areas, using occupational information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Occupational Information Network.

San Jose, California; Washington, DC; and Durham, North Carolina have the highest share of feasible jobs that can be done at home, each with shares over 45%.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you want to work in a job that is mainly remote, you may want to move to San Jose, California.

The novel coronavirus has caused many US workers to transition to working from home as the majority of states are on a state lockdown and more companies move their employees to working from home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Economists at The University of Chicago have researched the economic impact of the coronavirus, including researchers Jonathan I. Dingel and Brent Neiman, who analyzed working from home in the US.

Dingel and Neiman combined occupational information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and job characteristics from two surveys on the Occupational Information Network to determine the kinds of jobs that can likely be done at home and the share of jobs across US metro areas. The researchers took the 100 metro areas with the largest number of employment and then ranked those cities by the share of jobs that can most likely be performed remotely.

According to their results, around 37% of overall US jobs can feasibly be done at home. These jobs account for 46% of US wages, assuming the same hours of work for each occupation.

Among the top 31 cities, the share of jobs that can most likely be done at home range from around 39% to 51%, and San Jose, California, has the highest share. Four of the 31 cities are located in California. Other major cities including New York, Seattle, Washington DC, and Austin also made the top of the list.

Some cities seem capable of having many workers complete their job responsibilities at home, while others might struggle to do so, according to the researchers’ findings.

Dingel said in a recent news article by The University of Chicago that “some cities are better positioned to cope than others based on the fraction of their jobs that might be done from home.”

The researchers found that the typical jobs that can be done at home include jobs in educational services, technical services, corporate management, information, and finance. Jobs that require in-person attendance made the bottom of their list, such as jobs in construction and transportation.

Read on to find the 31 cities that have the largest share of jobs that can probably be completed at home:

31. Portland, Oregon: 39.12% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 47.75% of wages.

30. Chicago, Illinois: 39.18% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 49.59% of wages.

29. Rochester, New York: 39.27% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 45.42% of wages.

28. Kansas City, Missouri: 39.48% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 48.86% of wages.

27. San Diego, California: 39.52% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 50.03% of wages.

26. Columbus, Ohio: 39.54% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 49.79% of wages.

25. Dallas, Texas: 39.69% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 51.28% of wages.

24. Tampa, Florida: 39.94% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 49.32% of wages.

23. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 40.11% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 50.00% of wages.

22. Colorado Springs, Colorado: 40.31% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 50.15% of wages.

21. Sacramento, California: 40.34% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 48.93% of wages.

20. Atlanta, Georgia: 40.39% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 53.92% of wages.

19. Minneapolis, Minnesota: 41.14% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 51.24% of wages.

18. Raleigh, North Carolina: 41.30% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 54.10% of wages.

17. Baltimore, Maryland: 41.55% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 52.64% of wages.

16. New York City, New York: 41.96% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 53.91% of wages.

15. Seattle, Washington: 42.28% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 53.37% of wages.

14. Albany, New York: 42.43% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 49.19% of wages.

13. Madison, Wisconsin: 42.55% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 51.25% of wages.

12. Provo, Utah: 42.57% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 53.45% of wages.

11. Denver, Colorado: 42.58% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 54.98% of wages.

10. Des Moines, Iowa: 42.66% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 53.01% of wages.

9. Salt Lake City, Utah: 43.34% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 52.56% of wages.

8. Hartford, Connecticut: 43.55% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 53.34% of wages.

7. Bridgeport, Connecticut: 43.95% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 58.29% of wages.

6. Boston, Massachusetts: 44.35% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 55.33% of wages.

5. San Francisco, California: 44.76% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 58.40% of wages.

4. Austin, Texas: 45.51% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 57.67% of wages.

3. Durham, North Carolina: 45.96% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 57.05% of wages.

2. Washington, DC: 49.77% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 64.40% of wages.

1. San Jose, California: 51.11% of jobs can most likely be done at home. These jobs account for 66.46% of wages.