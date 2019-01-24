6 resale sites that help you declutter your life and make some money while you’re at it

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source thredUP Instagram

Do your belongings spark joy? That’s what Marie Kondo is asking people to consider when they try to declutter their lives.

This method of organization has gotten a lot of buzz, and there’s definitely something to be said about the power of a tidy space.

If you have a lot of stuff, decluttering can do more than just make you more organized – it can also make you money.

Here are six reputable sites you can go to when you want to get rid of some old stuff and get paid for it.

If you’re a Netflix buff, neat freak, or have just been keeping up with the latest headlines, you’ve probably heard a thing or two about Marie Kondo and her life-changing organizational method, KonMari. Kondo first came onto the scene as a professional organizer, then became a best-selling author on the subject, and now has a heart-warming Netflix series where she helps individuals find joy through decluttering their lives.

As a perpetually messy person, tidying up is always on my agenda, and decluttering is usually where I try to start. I say “try” because my attempts almost always fail. When it comes down to it, I have trouble getting rid of things. I get attached to material items, saving them for sentimentality’s sake or with the hopes that one day I’ll put them to better use. What I end up with is cluttered drawers full of old gadgets, clothes I don’t really care for anymore, and other odds and ends I never got around to tossing.

My messy mindset may be why I’ve been so drawn to the buzzing world of Marie Kondo, who offers some unique insight on how to get organized for good. One of the main tenants of Kondo’s famous KonMari method is to only keep items that spark joy. While this might mean something different for everyone, the general idea is that if something you own doesn’t make you happy, you should get rid of it.

But just because something doesn’t spark joy for you anymore doesn’t mean that it won’t make someone else happy. More importantly, there are probably a lot of people that would pay good money for some of your stuff. So, if you have a bunch of old stuff lying around, there’s no better time than right now to start digging through and seeing what you could get rid of. And, if the feeling of being tidy isn’t enough incentive, you can actually make some serious money selling your old things online.

Here are six reputable sites where you can get rid of your old stuff and make some money in the meantime:

ThredUP

caption ThredUP’s Clean Out kits make selling your old clothes and accessories easy. source thredUP Instagram

How it works: ThredUP makes your closet clean out process simple with three easy steps. First, thredUP sends you a free kit which you can fill with any women’s and kid’s clothing, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and accessories you’d like to get rid of – so long as the items are from thredUp’s list of accepted brands. Then, you send your bag back to thredUP, where it will be processed. Once processed, you’ll earn cash or credit for whatever thredUP chooses to accept.

ThredUP usually only accepts 40% of items in the average Clean Out Bag, but you can choose to have the rejected items recycled or sent back to you. ThredUP also offers two different payout options to help you get the most out of your sales (either immediately or after your items sell, the latter of which may earn you slightly more), as well as the option to donate your cash earnings.

Why you’ll love it: ThredUP accepts over 35,000 brands including everyday wear brands like Gap to luxury designers like Gucci. They handle the photography and listings, so really all you have to do is clean out your closet, fill up your box, and leave the rest to the professionals. While relinquishing control means you may not make as much money as you could on some other sites, it also means that you can save a ton of time, and reap the rewards with minimal effort.

ThredUP also has a great new collaboration with one our favorite minimalist brands, Cuyana. With the Lean Closet initiative, you can earn Cuyana credit and discounts when you use the special Cuyana x thredUP clean out kits.

Luxury Garage Sale

caption Consign vintage pieces and pre-owned luxury goods with Luxury Garage Sale. source Luxury Garage Sale Instagram

How it works: Luxury Garage Sale is an online consignment shop that specializes in pre-owned and vintage pieces from designer brands. If you have any luxury goods you want to get off your hands, you can have a Luxury Garage Sale rep pick them up for free (if you live near one of their boutiques), drop them off at one of their boutiques, or ship them in to be consigned for free. Then, the Luxury Garage Sale team will check to make sure your pieces are in great condition and are authentic. They’ll come up with a price recommendation proposal for your approval. From there, a stylist team will handle the listing and selling of your piece.

Why you’ll love it: When selling a very expensive piece, you want great service to help with any of your questions and make sure you’re getting the best price. Luxury Garage Sale gives you this from the moment you sign up to consign, when they’ll match you up with an account manager. This is your point of contact throughout the consignment process and they’re there to answer any questions you may have and make your selling process a breeze.

The RealReal

caption The more you sell, the more you earn when you use The RealReal. source The RealReal Instagram

How it works: The RealReal accepts luxury and designer goods, but not just in fashion – they’ll also take home decor and fine art. Simply choose to have your goods pick up at home (for free), ship them in to be authenticated with a free, prepaid label, or visited one of their Luxury Consignment Offices for a free valuation and drop-off. Their team of over 90 experts (including gemologists, art curators, and horologists) will evaluate and authenticate your pieces. Then they’ll photograph, price, and list your items on the site for you.

Why you’ll love it: If you have a lot of luxury items to sell, The RealReal is for you. They offer rewards for different commission levels, so the more you sell, the more you’ll earn. You can also choose from three different payment options: direct deposit, a mailed check, or site credit which rewards you an extra 5% each month. If you like to shop on the site, this is a nice bonus. Most items on the site sell within three days, so you can expect a quick turnaround on your pieces – and the accompanying gratification. The RealReal also frequently offers heightened commissions on certain categories, which can work in your favor depending on what you have to sell.

eBay

caption Sell literally anything you want on eBay. source Ebay

How it works: No matter what you have to get rid of, you can sell it on Ebay. You’ll need an eBay account, but once that’s settled you can get to listing your items. It’s free to list your first 50 items a month, but if you go beyond that, you’ll pay a small fee. You pick the listing price, so consider how much it will cost to ship your item so that you can turn a profit. Once someone buys your item and you’ve been paid, you’ll be able to print out a shipping label and send out your package.

Why you’ll love it: People go to eBay looking for all kinds of products, from niché collectors items to clothing to cars. If you have an array of items from a wide range of categories, setting up an eBay shop is an easy way to put all of those listings out in one place.

EBay also offers great insight on how to maximize sales and drive traffic to your listings. They share information on what products are most popular among buyers as well as best practices on the site. They also give advice on how to take great photos, write enticing descriptions, and price your items.

Rebag

caption Sell your old handbag and get a new one with Rebag credit. source Rebag Instagram

How it works: Rebag accept bags from an exclusive group of less than 50 designers. Check the list and the guidelines on conditions to make sure your bag will be accepted. From there, you’ll fill out a quick form to get a quote. You’ll need to list the designer, any comments on wear and tear (say, a small discoloration on the handle), as well as six photos so the team can authenticate the bag. Once authenticated, they’ll offer you a quote. If you accept the price, just send your bag in to be vetted in person, and if it passes, you’ll receive your quote and payment immediately.

Why you’ll love it: If you want to get rid of an old luxury bag so you can buy a new one, sell with Rebag. When you sell a bag, you can choose to be paid by electronic transfer, check, or Rebag credit. If you choose the credit, you’ll get an additional 10% added to your quoted price. This means more money for you to spend on something new.

Gazelle

caption Get quick cash for selling your old smartphone at Gazelle. source Gazelle

How it works: Selling tech gadgets on Gazelle takes just a few minutes. Simply select the device you’re trying to sell, then choose the exact model (iPhone 7 Plus, for example) and your carrier. Gazelle then asks you a few quick questions about the condition of the device and once answered, immediately gives you a quote. If you accept the offer, Gazelle will send you an email with a shipping label and all the information you need to get your device off your hands. Why you’ll love it: There’s always a new smartphone, laptop, or gadget on the market. Most of us probably have some old gadgets lying around that we don’t really know what to do with. Gazelle is a great way to get these unused devices off your hands and make some extra money. Plus, it’s much better for the environment than just throwing your old device in the garbage.