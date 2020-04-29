Where to shop for plus-size clothing, according to fashion blogger and Megababe founder Katie Sturino

caption Fashion blogger and Megababe founder Katie Sturino has built a brand around empowering women to embrace their bodies. source 12ish Style

Katie Sturino, fashion blogger at 12ish Style and founder of Megababe, has been championing body positivity and inclusivity in the fashion industry for years.

Beyond offering amazing outfit inspiration, she’s been challenging brands to expand their size ranges with her #MakeMySize movement.

We chatted with Sturino to learn more about her brand, her blog, her fashion inspiration, and her favorite places to shop for plus-size fashion.

The average size of an American woman is between a 16 and 18, yet the fashion industry has often treated plus-size clothing as an afterthought – many brands stop around size 12 or only offer larger sizes in neutral colors and basic silhouettes. Katie Sturino is working to make the fashion industry more inclusive so that everybody, no matter their size, can participate in fashion and find clothing they’re excited about wearing.

Sturino started her blog, 12ish style, after being featured in an article on ManRepeller. She wanted to give shopping tips for women who were in her size range, and show that style has nothing to do with the number on a tag. Since its inception, she says, “the blog has become a place to encourage women to embrace themselves and stop projecting so many negative thoughts towards their body.”

It’s not just her followers that have been inspired by her attempts to make fashion more inclusive – Sturino’s movements have sparked change in the industry at large.

How Sturino’s #MakeMySize campaign has made a difference in the fashion world

Sturino started the #MakeMySize movement, where she brings attention to brands with limited styles in her size via Instagram and asks them to make clothes for more bodies. “I started #MakeMySize after having enough with the fashion industry for patting themselves on the back and saying they had inclusive or plus-size clothing options when in reality they topped off at a 14 (which does NOT count as a plus-size range),” Sturino told INSIDER. “I wanted to let these brands know that I and many other women would TOTALLY buy their clothes if they just let us! Stop excluding the majority of the population.” Many brands have been receptive, actually adding more sizes in response. “My first ever #MakeMySize was for Diane Von Furstenberg,” Sturino says, “and within about a year they launched a plus-size capsule collection!”

From her blog to her beauty brand Megababe (which makes cute solutions to common problems like thigh chafing and boob sweat), Sturino is all about empowering women to be confident in their bodies.

The industry as a whole may have a ways to go, but Sturino let us in on some of her favorite brands and retailers that are getting it right. From great basics to beautiful curations of high-end designers, here are the best places to find plus-size clothing, along with some of the styles Sturino herself personally loves.

14 places to shop for plus-size clothing, according to Katie Sturino:

Veronica Beard

“You know the woman in your life who is always put together? Her outfit is always just right? She’s a mix of cool and sophisticated, and you just don’t know how she did it? That’s Veronica Beard. Those are the clothes they make. Each piece has a je ne se quoi AND I love that they are inclusive to boot! I actually helped consult with the brand as they were launching inclusive sizing so I know first-hand how dedicated the team was to getting it right. Whenever anyone asks me, “where should I get a blazer?” my answer is Veronica Beard. The pieces somehow nail being feminine but also professional. And, they really know how to compliment your curves. I know I’ll have these looks forever.”

Universal Standard

“Universal Standard really broke the mold for what it means to be an inclusive brand. It’s so cool to see body types not used in the media in their campaigns. When you’re browsing the site or even following the brand on Instagram, you see the values really shine through. Everyone needs elevated essentials in their wardrobe, and Universal Standard is doing a great job at producing them for all.”

Torrid

“Torrid hits a sweet spot by offering very affordable yet trend-driven clothes. I also love that they do super cool collaborations with brands like Disney – collaboration collections can be really hard to find in plus sizes! There are also a ton of store locations throughout the US (400+) so this is a great spot to have on your radar if you need to pick something up in person. I know there are three within the Milwaukee area – my hometown! – alone. At $69.00 and some change, the black moto jacket I have chosen before is the type of wardrobe staple you’ll hold onto forever, and truly goes with anything. I would throw it on with jeans and a top or over a dress in a pinch.”

Stitch Fix

“Stitch Fix has been one of my go-to’s for years, and I am lucky enough to be collaborating with their talented team for my Katie Sturino x Stitch Fix collection. What stands out to me the most about Stitch Fix is how they use client feedback and insights to inform their offerings. They have an incredible team of stylists that are dedicated to styling “Fixes” and getting the fit right for their clients. I love the surprise and delight aspect of Stitch Fix too. Sometimes I receive items in my Fix that I may not have picked out for myself, which pushes me to get out of my comfort zone and discover new brands. They also have great exclusive pieces from a variety of brands in addition to their in-house collections. Who doesn’t want to feel like they have a personal stylist?! Keep an eye out for my next collection with Stitch Fix!”

Madewell

“OK, who doesn’t love Madewell? There are a few reasons why this brand speaks to me. Number one: great basics. When I’m looking for those foundational pieces to build my wardrobe, I head straight to Madewell. Second, I love that their website features models in a variety of sizes. Many websites who carry full size ranges hide the plus-size models, and Madewell doesn’t practice this. They’re clearly proud of what they are creating for the plus community, and it’s resonating with people like me. The majority of their styles are offered in plus, with sizes ranging from 0-24 – so I love that when I am browsing, few items are excluded from what I can shop.”

Tanya Taylor

“Tanya Taylor is fun, fun, fun! This brand will put a smile on your face, and they are always thinking of ways to bring color into people’s world beyond fashion through their partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC, hosting color therapy paint classes, and redesigning elements of the pediatric exam room. I love how the pops of prints in Tanya’s designs are both powerful and girly at the same time. When I’m looking for a fun dress, my go-to is Tanya Taylor. With a range of silhouettes and fabrics and patterns, I have a hard time choosing because there are so many great options.”

Loft

“Loft has really beautiful basics, and I love that I can always find something that just feels really pretty, like a floral dress! And those types of pieces can be hard to find in plus. Loft really nails the intersection of feminine and casual. From their sweaters to their dresses, I know I’m set for any event if I grab a look from Loft.”

Good American

“Good American is the brand that got me back into jeans. They offer styles that are trendy and also actually cut for my frame, and that has been a game-changer! They were also one of the first brands to show multiple-sized models on their website, so if you’re shopping for a certain pair of jeans, you can visualize it on a multitude of sizes. They’ve recently expanded into workwear and athleticwear within the past year, which is super exciting. I’m really inspired by all of their content too, and how they choose strong women as the faces of their #GOODSQUAD.”

Eloquii

“Eloquii is known for its trend-forward assortment, the types of styles you may see in the best department stores, but may not be there in your size. They’ve been serving the plus community for a long time, and they’re always tweaking their offerings to make things better. Their prices are really competitive and they frequently have sales – who isn’t into that?! If you follow me on Instagram you know that my style is very bright and colorful. Eloquii isn’t afraid of color, either – the line always includes pops of brights that I love.”

Day/Won

“Day/Won was started by one of my inspirations, model Candice Huffine. The brand produces sustainable, inclusive activewear. The brand uses recycled materials and manufactures on-demand in New York, using digitally constructed prints to prevent the over-use of resources and pollution. Day/Won makes truly inclusive activewear that is also sustainable. This is why my brand Megababe chose to do a clothing collaboration with them! What’s not to love?”

11 Honoré

“11 Honoré is the answer to every girl who wanted to shop at Neiman Marcus or Net-a-Porter but couldn’t because of their size. They work hard to bring designer brands into the closets of plus women, and prove that high fashion belongs on EVERY BODY! The site is beautifully merchandised and offers a range of top designers from Carolina Herrera to Marc Jacobs and more. This is the perfect place to shop for something special for a wedding or night out.”

Reformation

“Reformation is a cool girl brand with a hot girl aesthetic, and they’re environmentally conscious. I was thrilled when they extended their sizes a year ago, so that curvy babes can shop too. I love how Reformation makes sustainability front and center in their messaging. When you’re shopping a look, the site tells you how much carbon dioxide, water, and waste is being saved. Right now, Reformation is partnering with the City of LA to make masks in their LA factory, which is incredible.”

CoEdition

“CoEdition does a really good job of offering brands at a variety of price points. Something I love about CoEdition is that when I am shopping there, I am discovering a lot of designers. They do a great job at market research, adding new size-inclusive brands and then allowing people like me to discover them! I recently discovered Shayne and Court & Rowe from CoEdition. It’s not often you hear about new brands so I love this element of the site.”

Asos

“Asos has been inclusive way longer than it has been cool to be. If you were a size 22, and you needed something that was super trendy right away, Asos was the only place where you could get it for many years. They continue to lead the way for inclusion, and they offer great basics too. The site has so much inventory that you can get lost for hours – from sweatpants to dresses and accessories, Asos has it all.”

