6 safe and trusted places to shop for designer clothing, shoes, and bags online

Treating yourself to a luxury fashion item should be a fun experience, but sometimes you don’t want to go into a store.

Luckily, we have a world of online shopping at our fingertips. Understandably though, when you’re spending a lot of money, you want to do your due diligence and make sure where you’re shopping is reputable, has legitimate products, and good customer service.

We did all of that research for you and came up with six retailers that offer great selections of high-end wear for both men and women. They include Shopbop, East Dane, Matches Fashion, Farfetch, Net-A-Porter, and Mr. Porter.

All of these retailers have simple shipping and return policies and user-friendly interfaces that’ll get you excited about your purchase. Keep reading to find them below.

Online shopping is an amazing innovation. You get all of the excitement of adding new pieces to your wardrobe without any of the effort of getting to the store and trying things on under the horribly artificial lighting of a dressing room. But, when you’re spending a lot of money on luxury pieces, online shopping can actually be a little nerve wracking.

What if the piece looks nothing like it does online? What if the return policy is expensive or just a hassle? When you’re dropping hundreds of dollars or more on a shopping haul online, you probably want to make sure that everything will ship relatively quickly (who wants to wait weeks for what you could get in days) and is easy to exchange. And, of course, you want to peruse a great selection.

If luxury shopping is what you’re looking for, we rounded up the six sites that you should check out. We’ve outlined what makes each stand out, the shipping and return policies they offer, and some of the notable labels you can find at each retailer.

Keep reading to see learn about six of the best spots to buy luxury fashion online:

Shopbop

If you’re looking to leave your next shopping adventure with a balanced cart, filled with a mix of high-end and everyday brands, Shopbop should be your go-to. Shopbop offers a large selection of contemporary and designer labels with plenty of timeless and trendy pieces to fill your wardrobe. You’ll find clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories that fit a range of budgets – so you can buy a luxury bag alongside a more affordable plain white T-shirt. Plus, Shopbop curates style guides, lists, and on-site designer boutiques to help guide and inspire your looks.

Shipping & returns: Shipping is free on Shopbop and should take between one to three days. Amazon Prime members get Prime shipping benefits (free two-day shipping) on Shopbop orders, but if you’re not a Prime member, you can pay extra for expedited shipping. If you don’t love your purchase, Shopbop merchandise must be returned within 30 days. For the first 15 days, returns are free; after that, it’ll cost you $10.

East Dane

East Dane is Shopbop’s male counterpart. Like its sister site, East Dane boasts a great selection of high-end and more affordable brands. Whether you’re looking for wardrobe basics or more eccentric trend pieces, East Dane has got you covered. And, if you’re in need of some fashion inspiration, there’s plenty of that too. Check out the style guides or editors’ picks list for pieces curated for all sorts of occasions, tastes, and budgets.

Shipping & returns: Shipping is free on East Dane and should take between one to three days. Just like Shopbop, Amazon Prime members get Prime’s shipping benefits (free two-day shipping) on East Dane. If you’re not a Prime member, you can pay extra for expedited shipping. If you don’t love your purchase, East Dane merchandise must be returned within 30 days. For the first 15 days, returns are free; after that, it’ll cost you $10.

Matches Fashion

Matches Fashion wants to make the luxury shopping experience feel personal. That’s why the retailer not only offers a huge selection online, but also has an easy-to-shop app, a private, brick-and-mortar shopping experience, and MyStylist, the site’s complimentary concierge that can help with anything from styling tips to wardrobe advice. “The Style Report” offers plenty of rich fashion content, from news stories about the industry to tips on how to style certain pieces or how to dress for certain occasions. You can shop by designer, occasion, or even buy pieces straight from the runway. The well-curated collection of investment-worthy clothing, shoes, accessories, and home goods is worth poring over.

Shipping & returns: Shipping and returns are always free. Because Matches Fashion is a London-based retailer, delivery times to the United States may vary. But, once received, if you don’t like your pieces, you have 28 days to return them. You can easily request a pre-paid return label within the first 14 days and then have 14 more to make your return. Just remember that this is an international brand, so returns may take longer to process – we’d recommend setting aside some extra time.

Farfetch

Men, women, and even kids can get their fix of designer duds at Farfetch. The selection on Farfetch is vast, spanning clothing, activewear, shoes, bags, luxury jewelry, and accessories. You can even shop pre-owned pieces if you’re looking for more budget or environmentally-friendly pieces or just love all things vintage. Farfetch helps you find just what you’re looking for with options to shop by aesthetic, occasion, and designer, as well as offering style guides to inspire your purchase. You can also find a host of articles on the site, covering everything from new releases, style how-tos, trend reports, the best brands in different categories, and more.

Shipping & returns: Farfetch shipping costs vary based on the size, weight, and chosen destination of your order. You can pay extra for express delivery or same-day delivery in some locations. Returning your items is free, and Farfetch makes it easy with a return pick-up courier service. They’ll send you the pre-paid return label, and you just need to send it back within 14 days.

Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter’s beautiful website makes finding pieces you want and discovering new items you may not have known about before easy. There are many ways to shop: hero brands, monthly drops, weekly drops, Instagram picks, and sustainability are just a few. A star of the site is the what to wear section, where you can quickly access pieces fit for any occasion. The Porter edit holds all of the site’s editorial content and has plenty of fresh takes on all things fashion, beauty, and women’s lifestyle that women will appreciate.

Shipping & returns: Net-A-Porter offers standard free delivery on all purchases. If you choose this option, expect your order to arrive within four days. You can upgrade to next-day or express shipping for an extra $20. You have 28 days to return your order, just choose to return on your Net-A-Porter account and they’ll arrange everything for you.

Mr. Porter

If you’re looking for luxury beyond just fashion, Mr. Porter is a great place to start. Not only does the site have an extensive collection of high-end fashion and accessories, but it also hosts a range of luxe grooming products. The gift selection has something for every guy on your list, making it a one-stop-shop for holidays, birthdays, and housewarming parties. Check out the trending now section to keep up with the latest looks and the editorial page for all things men’s fashion, from how to dress for an interview to opinion pieces that take stances such as why you should take fashion risks.

Shipping & returns: Mr. Porter offers standard free delivery on all purchases. If you choose this option, expect your order to arrive within four days. You can upgrade to next-day or express shipping for an extra $20. You have 28 days to return your order, just choose to return on your Mr. Porter account and they’ll arrange everything for you.

