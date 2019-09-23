You can watch almost every major Emmy-winning TV show for less than $50 total, without ads

caption “Game of Thrones” source HBO

Nearly every Emmy winner this year can be streamed on Netflix, HBO, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video.

If you added up the monthly cost of each service, it would be less than $50.

Streaming and premium cable shows dominated the awards and not a single scripted TV show from a major US broadcast network won on Sunday.

Streaming dominated the Emmys this year, so it’s fitting that nearly every show that won an award during Sunday’s telecast is available to stream somewhere, without ads.

Between Netflix, HBO, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, you can watch every Emmy winner besides “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which won for best competition series (you can watch it at VH1’s website with a cable subscription, though).

When you add it all up, it would cost less than $50 to watch the Emmy-winning shows:

HBO Now, HBO’s standalone streaming service, costs $14.99 a month.

Netflix’s most popular plan in standard HD is $12.99 a month.

Hulu, without ads, costs $11.99 a month (Hulu with ads costs $5.99).

Amazon Prime Video, for only streaming video, costs $8.99 a month (it costs $10.99 with other Prime benefits).

That comes to a grand total of $48.96.

The night’s winners represent the larger television landscape, as streaming and cable/premium cable shows have pushed out broadcast network shows. Not a single scripted series from a major US broadcast network won an Emmy on Sunday.

Prime Video ruled the comedy categories. “Fleabag” won the awards for best comedy series, actress in a comedy series, and more. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won two supporting acting Emmys.

Netflix’s “Ozark,” “When They See Us,” and “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” took home major prizes, as did FX’s “Pose,” the first season of which is available to stream on Netflix.

But HBO was the biggest winner of the night, with nine Emmys on Sunday and 34 overall (including the Creative Arts Emmys last week). “Game of Thrones” won best drama series and “Chernobyl” won best limited series.

Below is a breakdown of where to stream every TV show that won an Emmy on Sunday:

Amazon Prime Video — $8.99/month

caption “Fleabag.” source Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video’s “Fleabag” won the Emmys for best comedy series, actress in a comedy series (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and writing and directing for a comedy series.

won the Emmys for best comedy series, actress in a comedy series (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and writing and directing for a comedy series. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won the Emmys for best supporting actress (Alex Borstein) and supporting actor (Tony Shalhoub) in a comedy series.

won the Emmys for best supporting actress (Alex Borstein) and supporting actor (Tony Shalhoub) in a comedy series. Ben Whishaw won the Emmy for best supporting actor in a limited series for the British Amazon series “A Very English Scandal.”

Hulu — $11.99/month (without ads)

caption “The Act” source Hulu

Hulu’s true-crime drama, “The Act,” won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie (Patricia Arquette).

won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie (Patricia Arquette). NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” which once again won for best variety sketch series and best directing for a variety series, is available to stream on Hulu.

which once again won for best variety sketch series and best directing for a variety series, is available to stream on Hulu. FX’s limited series “Fosse/Verdon,” in which star Michelle Williams won the Emmy for best lead actress in a limited series, is available to stream on Hulu.

in which star Michelle Williams won the Emmy for best lead actress in a limited series, is available to stream on Hulu. The first season of “Killing Eve,” which won the Emmy for best lead actress in a drama series (Jodie Comer), is available on Hulu. The second season will likely be available later this year.

Netflix — $12.99/month (standard HD plan)

caption Jharrel Jerome in “When They See Us.” source Netflix

Netflix’s original limited series, “When They See Us,” won lead actor in a limited series or TV movie (Jharrel Jerome).

won lead actor in a limited series or TV movie (Jharrel Jerome). FX’s “Pose,” from cocreator Ryan Murphy, won the Emmy for lead actor in a drama series (Billy Porter). The first season, which was eligible this year, is available on Netflix.

from cocreator Ryan Murphy, won the Emmy for lead actor in a drama series (Billy Porter). The first season, which was eligible this year, is available on Netflix. Netflix’s “Black Mirror” interactive movie, “Bandersnatch,” won the award for best TV movie.

won the award for best TV movie. Netflix’s “Ozark” won best directing for a drama series and supporting actress in a drama series (Julia Garner).

HBO Now — $14.99/month

caption “Chernobyl” source HBO