13 Oscar-nominated movies you can watch on Netflix and other streaming services

caption “The Irishman” source Netflix

US viewers can stream 13 movies nominated at this year’s Oscars on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more.

They include best-picture contenders like Netflix’s “The Irishman” and animated nominees like “The Missing Link,” which can be found on Hulu.

Netflix led this year’s nominations with 24.

The Oscars are just around the corner and viewers eager to catch up on the nominated movies have more options than ever before.

13 of this year’s nominated features are streaming in the US on the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or YouTube. They range from best-picture contenders like Netflix’s crime epic “The Irishman” to animated movies like “The Missing Link,” which can be found on Hulu.

Netflix led this year’s nominations with 24, which not only included two best-picture nominees, but animated feature, documentary feature, and short film competitors, as well.

The streaming giant has come a long way since 2014 when it nabbed its first nomination. Last year, it scored 15 nominations, led by “Roma.”

Below are 13 movies nominated at this year’s Oscars that you can stream right now in the US:

“American Factory”

source Netflix

Where to stream it: Netflix

Number of nominations: 1

Nominations include: Documentary feature

“Avengers: Endgame”

caption Chris Evans as Captain America in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel Studios

Where to stream it: Disney Plus

Number of nominations: 1

Nominations include: Visual effects

“Breakthrough”

source Fox

Where to stream it: HBO

Number of nominations: 1

Nominations include: Original song

“The Edge of Democracy”

source Netflix

Where to stream it: Netflix

Number of nominations: 1

Nominations include: Documentary feature

“For Sama”

source PBS

Where to stream it: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Number of nominations: 1

Nominations include: Documentary feature

“Honeyland”

source Neon

Where to stream it: Hulu

Number of nominations: 2

Nominations include: Documentary feature, international feature

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

source Universal

Where to stream it: Hulu

Number of nominations: 1

Nominations include: Animated feature

“I Lost My Body”

source Netflix

Where to stream it: Netflix

Number of nominations: 1

Nominations include: Animated feature

“The Irishman”

caption Robert De Niro in “The Irishman” source Netflix

Where to stream it: Netflix

Number of nominations: 10

Nominations include: Picture, director (Martin Scorsese), supporting actor (Al Pacino and Joe Pesci), adapted screenplay

“Klaus”

source Netflix/Reuters

Where to stream it: Netflix

Number of nominations: 1

Nominations include: Animated feature

“Marriage Story”

caption Scarlett Johansson in “Marriage Story” source Netflix

Where to stream it: Netflix

Number of nominations: 6

Nominations include: Picture, actor (Adam Driver), actress (Scarlett Johansson), original screenplay

“The Missing Link”

source Laika

Where to stream it: Hulu

Number of nominations: 1

Nominations include: Animated feature

“The Two Popes”

caption Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce in “The Two Popes” source Netflix

Where to stream it: Netflix

Number of nominations: 3

Nominations include: Actor (Jonathan Pryce), supporting actor (Anthony Hopkins), adapted screenplay

COMING SOON: “The Lion King”

caption “The Lion King” (2019) source Disney

Where to stream it: Disney Plus starting January 28

Number of nominations: 1

Nominations include: Visual effects

COMING SOON: “Toy Story 4”

source Disney

Where to stream it: Disney Plus starting February 5

Number of nominations: 2

Nominations include: Animated feature, original song