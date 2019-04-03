13 of the best destinations for traveling alone

caption New Zealand is a great choice if you’re looking for an adventure. source EyesWideOpen / Contributor

Some destinations are better suited for solo travel than others.

If you’re looking to travel alone, consider planning a trip to New Zealand or Japan.

Finland and Iceland are also great choices for those looking to solo travel.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Going to a brand new place can be overwhelming enough with a friend by your side, but when you’re on your own, it has the potential to feel rather lonely and potentially nerve-wracking.

That’s exactly why picking the right destination is so important. There are certain places that are just a little more friendly toward solo travelers than others.

Here are 13 destinations that are great for solo travel.

Reykjavik, Iceland, offers a safe and unique adventure.

caption Visit the famous Blue Lagoon. source REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

If safety is a big concern, you’ll want to consider taking a solo trip to Iceland. Iceland is known for being the safest country in the world – it’s been ranked number one on the Global Peace Index’s list 11 years in a row.

Stay in the capital city of Reykjavik to explore unique restaurants and shopping, head to the bars, and be relatively close to major tourist destinations like Blue Lagoon and Thingvellir National Park.

Read more: Iceland’s famous Blue Lagoon is not a natural phenomenon – here’s the wild story behind the man-made attraction

Head to Queenstown, New Zealand, for non-stop thrills.

caption Consider bungee jumping in Queenstown. source PomInOz / Shutterstock

Another country that is regularly rated one of the safest is New Zealand, and it’s also the perfect place for anyone looking for a lot of adventure.

Head to Queenstown on the South Island for everything from skiing to bungee jumping and white-water rafting. The town is safe, welcoming, and full of other friendly travelers and locals, so it’s easy to make friends while you’re away.

Vienna, Austria, is ideal for anyone looking to immerse themselves in culture.

caption Visitors flock to Vienna to see the city’s impressive architecture. source Heinz-Peter Bader/Reuters

For those solo travelers who don’t want to explore nature as much as they want to experience a different culture and learn some history, Austria is a great choice. Plus, the Global Peace Index has labeled it one of the top five safest countries to visit in the world.

Go to Vienna to visit any one of over 100 museums, one of the old palaces, or the opera house.

Porto and Lisbon, Portugal, are great spots to meet new friends.

caption The cities cater to young travelers. source iStock

Portugal has many bright, vibrant cities that are perfect for solo travelers. Head to Lisbon, the capital, to enjoy amazing food and all of the sightseeing, as well as a thriving nightlife scene.

The seaside city of Porto is ideal for summer solo travelers who want to enjoy the beautiful weather. While you’re there, meet new friends at one of the many wineries – Porto is known for their port wine – or any of the many bars that are open all night long.

Both Lisbon and Porto have their fair share of hostels, which are great places to meet fellow travelers.

Kauai, Hawaii, is a tropical destination for solo travelers who want to spend time outside.

caption Hanalei Bay offers a quiet escape. source Chase Clausen/Shutterstock

There is a lot to do and see in Kauai and it’s full of welcoming faces, making it a great spot for a traveler who wants to explore as much as they can. It’s a small island, so it’s easy to check it all out in a few days, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot to see. Go surfing, whale watching, or camping, or go hiking on the Kalalau Trail.

You can also relax in the village of Hanalei Bay or visit its slightly more touristy counterpart, Princeville, for good food and some shopping.

Copenhagen, Denmark, is both safe and enjoyable.

caption It’s easy to get around by bike in Copenhagen. source Roland Magnusson/Shutterstock

If you’re looking to go somewhere that’s easy to get around, it’s hard to do better than a place like Denmark, which has been regularly named as one of the safest countries in the world.

In Copenhagen, you can stroll along the canal or the Tivoli Gardens, check out the independent town of Christiania, take in the sites at Nyhavn, and, of course, eat tons of amazing food.

Take a long trip to Japan and be sure to see Kyoto and Tokyo.

caption Kyoto has multiple beautiful temples and gardens. source Riccardo Chiarini/Shutterstock

There is a lot to see and explore in Japan, and one of the best ways to do that is totally on your own so that you get to create your own itinerary.

Go to Tokyo to see temples, towers, and traditional Japanese gardens, as well as so much more. It’s a busy, bustling city, and you won’t feel lonely for a minute.

There’s also popular Kyoto, which is a bit more relaxing and slow-paced, with lots of fantastic food and beautiful gardens to see.

The great thing about traveling solo through Japan is its efficient and affordable public transportation system. Hop on the Japan Rail Pass to get from Tokyo to Kyoto and make many stops along the way.

Read more: 15 amazing things you can only do in Japan

Head to Portland, Oregon, in the US for a welcoming atmosphere.

caption The city is known for its food and drink scene. source photomatz/Shutterstock

Some cities in the US are better suited for solo travel than others. Portland in Oregon is one that is great for anyone traveling on their own.

There are lots of wonderful restaurants and coffee shops to check out, or you can explore nature at Forest Park or Washington Park.

Florence, Italy, is a smaller city with lots to offer.

caption You won’t feel lonely in a city like Florence, Italy. source Alliance / Shutterstock

If you’re a young solo traveler, you’ll probably enjoy the vibe of Florence, Italy. There are a lot of college students in the area, as it’s a popular spot for study abroad programs.

Florence is a great city in Italy to see on your own. It’s not so big that it feels overwhelming but there is so much to see that you won’t feel lonely during your trip. Check out the stunning art at any of the museums in the city, climb to the top of the famous Duomo, or take a little trip out to a winery in Tuscany to relax. Of course, you can’t forget about the spectacular food Italy has to offer.

Read more: 22 mouthwatering foods to eat in Italy that aren’t pasta

Visit Vancouver or Montreal in Canada for a balance of nature and city-life.

caption There are plenty of views to see in Vancouver, Canada. source Jochen_Conrad / iStock

Canada is named as another one of the safest countries to go to, and there is so much to choose from. Where you go depends on what you want to do. Visit Vancouver if you want to get a good dose of nature, where you can hike, camp, explore, and see all kinds of wildlife and beautiful views.

Go to Montreal for a charming French feel, where you can walk around the city, see the Notre-Dame Basilica, and relax in Mount Royal Park.

Visit Helsinki to see why Finland has been named the happiest country in the world.

caption Finland is known for its happy locals. source Shutterstock

In 2018, Finland was crowned the happiest country in the world making it a great Nordic country to visit solo. Visit in the winter if you want a snowy wonderland to explore, and you’ll almost definitely get a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

In Helsinki, rest in one of the city’s many saunas before heading to the Suomenlinna Sea Fortress, a Unesco World Heritage Site rich in history. Be sure to also eat plenty of locally caught fish while in the bustling city.

Santiago, Chile, offers unique architecture and relaxing beaches.

caption The bustling city is the safest in Latin America. source kemdim/Shutterstock

If you want a taste of city life and nature in one, head to Santiago in Chile for gorgeous beaches, lakes, unique adventuring, and contemporary architecture.

The country was named the safest to go to in Latin America in 2017, so you can rest assured that you’ll be OK on your own as a solo traveler.

Take a solo trip to Dublin, Ireland, and surround yourself with travelers and locals alike.

caption The Temple Bar is an institution in Dublin, Ireland. source icenando / iStock

Not only has Ireland been named one of the safest countries to visit, but it’s also been named one of the happiest.

Head to Dublin to really get a feel for the country, as well as surround yourself with friendly locals and fellow tourists. While in the city, be sure to get a beer at the popular Temple Bar or the church-turned-bar, Church Bar.