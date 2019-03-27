Where to take your partner on vacation, based on their zodiac sign

caption Knowing some information about your partner’s zodiac sign may help you plan a trip for them. source iStock

Donna Stellhorn is an astrologer who specializes in relationship astrology.

INSIDER spoke with her about which sort of travel destinations would be ideal for each zodiac sign.

Here are some trips your partner may enjoy based on their zodiac sign.

Editor’s Note: Astrology is just for fun and is not supported by scientific evidence.

If you’re trying to plan a trip for your partner but have no idea where to start, you may want to take into consideration their astrological sign.

INSIDER spoke to astrologer Donna Stellhorn to figure out what type of destination each of the 12 zodiac signs might like to visit and why.

Here’s where you may want to take your partner on vacation based on their zodiac sign.

Aries may like to head somewhere warm and dry, like the desert.

caption Las Vegas is usually warm and dry. source iStock

“Aries is ruled by Mars, a warm and dry planet. So Aries natives may like a place like Las Vegas, Nevada, where there’s a lot of things to do and see. Plus, it’s quite warm,” Stellhorn told INSIDER.

Known for their sense of adventure, Aries may want to partake in some thrill-seeking activities while in Vegas. They may want to sky-jump from the famously tall Stratosphere Tower or take a ride on the 7-story high or 11-story high SlotZilla zip lines.

Tauruses might appreciate a bit of luxury and warm weather.

caption There’s plenty to do in New Orleans, Louisiana. source iStock / Meinzahn

“Taurus is ruled by Venus, a warm and moist planet,” said Stellhorn. Becaose of this, she said Tauruses might appreciate a trip to Tahiti, an island known for its year-round balmy weather, unique beaches, and impressive waterfalls.

Known for being laid-back, Tauruses may also enjoy a trip to New Orleans, Louisiana, which is commonly nicknamed “The Big Easy” because of the easy-going way of life of many who live there. She said that, while there, Tauruses “can enjoy good music, great food, and watch the world go by.”

According to Stellhorn, Tauruses also appreciate the finer things in life, so they may enjoy staying at a fine resort or partaking in a spa experience. “Taurus natives often love luxury and have good taste, so a trip to a spa for a week could make them happy,” she added.

Geminis might want to lace up their hiking boots and bundle up.

caption Geminis may enjoy hiking in Colorado. source iStock

A Gemini’s ideal trip might incorporate plenty of active, fast-paced activities.

“Gemini is ruled by Mercury, a cold and dry planet so Gemini natives may like the prairie lands in Canada near Alberta and Manitoba. Or they may want to go hiking in southern Colorado,” Stellhorn told INSIDER.

Stellhorn also said Geminis like to explore, so you might want to consider taking them on a road trip so they can see as much as possible. “As Gemini natives like to see and do things, getting in a travel trailer and cruising through the US could also do the trick,” she added.

Cancers may appreciate a trip that connects them to their roots.

caption Cancers may enjoy a trip to see places where their family members grew up. source Shutterstock

Known for being a bit sentimental, Cancers may find value in a trip to a place that they feel connected to.

“Cancer natives feel connected to home and family, so a trip to [their] ancestral lands or visiting a family reunion would be a good idea,” Stellhorn told INSIDER.

Your Leo partner may want to soak up the sun in a hot, dry place.

caption Sedona, Arizona, has hot and dry weather. source Shutterstock

“Leo is ruled by the sun, [which is] hot and dry. Leo natives would do well visiting the great pyramids of Egypt or checking out the red rocks of Sedona, Arizona.”

Known for being natural-born leaders, Leos might also appreciate getting to choose a few of the trip’s activities themselves, even if you choose the destination.

Virgos might appreciate checking out somewhere that’s beautiful and historic.

caption Virgos might enjoy exploring Machu Picchu. source Shutterstock

“Virgo is ruled by Mercury, a cold and dry planet. Virgo natives might be happy visiting Machu Picchu in Peru,” said Stellhorn.

Known for their love of nature, Virgos might appreciate everything about Machu Picchu, from the scenic train trip you can take to get there to the tours and hikes you can embark on once you arrive.

Known for their style, Libras may love visiting a place where they can appreciate art and fashion.

caption Libras may appreciate a visit to the Louvre. source Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain

The Libra in your life might appreciate a trip to France where they can appreciate French art and culture.

“Libra is ruled by Venus, a warm and moist planet. Because Libras [have] a sense of style, they may like the fashion shows in Paris or a visit to the Louvre museum,” Stellhorn told INSIDER.

Scorpios tend to appreciate a little mystery, so you may want to incorporate that into your trip.

caption Some Scorpios may appreciate a visit to Alcatraz Island. source Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

Known for being fearless and resourceful, Scorpios may enjoy a place that has a mysterious history or offers plenty of problem-solving activities.

“Scorpio is ruled by Mars, a hot and dry planet,” said Stellhorn. “As Scorpio natives enjoy solving crime mysteries, they may like participating in murder mystery dinners or escape rooms.”

She said because of their fascination with crime, Scorpios may also appreciate taking a tour of Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary, which used to be a maximum-security prison. The penitentiary is located on an island in San Francisco, California.

Your Sagittarius partner may appreciate an adventure-filled trip that involves exploring new cultures.

caption Backpacking in Asia could be a satisfying trip for your Sagittarius partner. source iStock/rmnunes

Known for their adventurous spirit and spontaneity, Sagittariuses may appreciate a trip that involves fast-paced travel and plenty of exploration.

“Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, a warm and moist planet,” Stellhorn told INSIDER. “Sagittarius natives do well exploring other cultures. So seeing 10 countries in 10 days or backpacking through Asia are good choices.”

Capricorns may appreciate climbing to new heights.

caption Capricorns may enjoy climbing Mount Whitney in California. source Wikimedia Commons/Geographer (talk · contribs)/ [CC BY 1.0]

Known for being hardworking and disciplined, Capricorns may appreciate a trip that challenges them mentally and physically.

“Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, a cold and dry planet. Capricorn natives may enjoy trekking through the Himalayan mountains or climbing Mount Whitney in California.”

Aquarians typically like to to explore the unknown, so try taking them to visit a mysterious destination.

caption Goblin Valley State Park has unique rock formations. source iStock

Known for being curious truth-seekers, Aquarians may appreciate visiting some of the world’s most fascinating sites so they can see them for themselves.

Stellhorn said Aquarians may enjoy flying over the mysterious Nazca Lines, a collection of intricate designs etched into the grounds of Peru. She said they also may enjoy visiting Utah’s Goblin Valley State Park, a valley known for its unique rock formations that somewhat resemble goblins.

Pisces may appreciate a trip that has life-changing or spiritual value.

caption Burning Man takes place in Nevada. source Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Known for having a love of music and the arts, Pisces may appreciate attending a festival that’s focused on self-expression. Stellhorn said they might enjoy attending Burning Man, an annual, week-long festival that takes place in a temporary city in Nevada.

” [Pisces] enjoy exploring altered states of consciousness,” said Stellhorn. She said Pisces may also enjoy attending other festivals that involve spiritual activities or life-changing experiences.

