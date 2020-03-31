Disney is streaming its new parade with characters from ‘Frozen’ and ‘Moana’ to bring magic to people’s homes

caption A view of the Magic Happens parade at Disneyland on February 27. source MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

Because Disney theme parks are closed until further notice, Disney has released a recording of its newest parade.

The Magic Happens parade debuted at Disneyland in February, and features nods to movies like “Frozen,” “Moana,” and “Coco.”

Classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Cinderella are also included.

The recording is free to watch, and can be found on the Disney Parks YouTube channel.

Disney theme parks around the world may be temporarily closed, but the company is finding ways to bring magic directly to fans who are stuck at home.

On Sunday, Disney published a recording of the new Magic Happens parade, which debuted at Disneyland in February.

The eight-minute performance is free to watch, and can be found on the Disney Parks YouTube channel.

Magic Happens is the first new parade to debut at Disneyland in almost a decade

According to Disneyland’s website, the parade is meant to remind viewers that “wings aren’t needed to fly, shooting stars were created for wishes, and magic doesn’t end at midnight.”

Mickey Mouse leads the parade, and welcomes other classic characters like Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Cinderella, and Aladdin. Newer Disney films like “Frozen,” “Moana,” and “Cocoa” are also represented. All the while, a “high-energy musical score that puts a contemporary spin on classic Disney hits” plays in the background.

“In addition, a brand-new song co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall helps bring some of your favorite Disney tales to life like never before,” the Disneyland website says.

caption “Moana” is one of numerous Disney films featured in the new parade. source MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

There are shortened versions of other Disney parades available to view on YouTube

Though Magic Happens is the latest parade to debut at a Disney theme park, older performances still hold up today. For example, the Festival of Fantasy parade will transport you to Magic Kingdom, and Mickey’s Soundsational Parade will remind you of what Disneyland was like in 2011.

Though Disney has not uploaded full versions of these parades to YouTube, there are shortened versions available to watch. There are also unofficial recordings filmed by other Disney parkgoers available to stream online.

If parades aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other ways to experience Disney theme parks from home

Not only can you watch Disney parades online, but you can also take virtual strolls through each park, and watch recordings of various rides taken by fellow parkgoers.

For a more hands-on experience, consider replicating your favorite Disney dishes with ingredients you have at home, or watch shows about the theme parks on Disney Plus.