Hurricane Dorian is barreling towards Florida and the Bahamas — here is where and when it’s due to strike

caption Google’s aggregated projection of Hurricane Dorian’s path. source Google

Hurricane Dorian is projected to hit the Bahamas and Florida over the weekend and early next week.

The storm is currently a Category 3 hurricane but is projected to strengthen to a Category 4.

Current projections place the hurricane over West Palm Beach early Tuesday.

Read more stories like this on Insider.

Hurricane Dorian, currently a Category 3 storm northeast of Turks and Caicos, is barreling towards Florida, where it is set to make landfall next early next week after it goes over the Bahamas.

Specifically, projections place the hurricane’s path directly over the islands of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama, where tropical-storm-force winds are expected to be felt late Saturday and early Sunday before projected landfall late Sunday and early Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is then projected to move over Florida. While the forecast cone is wider as the storm approaches the coast, current projections place it over West Palm Beach when it makes landfall.

Meteorologists say the trajectory could change, however, due to various weather systems. The Associated Press reports that a low-pressure system could pull the storm north, while a high-pressure system could push the storm closer to south Florida.

Read more: Hurricane Dorian is forecast to hit Florida as a Category 4 storm on Monday. It could hit anywhere along the state’s eastern coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Floridians will begin to feel tropical-storm-force winds late Sunday night. The storm is projected to make landfall with the state Tuesday morning.

caption The NOAA’s projection for Hurricane Dorian. source NOAA/NHC

According to The Weather Channel, the storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane with 130 MPH winds as it passes over the Bahamas and hits Florida, and weaken as it moves inland.

UPDATE: #HurricaneDorian is now forecast to be a Category 4 as it approaches Florida early next week: https://t.co/sJx9su68uR pic.twitter.com/0xOYbHzJi2 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 29, 2019

Read more

State of emergency declared for entire state of Florida as Hurricane Dorian approaches. Here’s what you need to know.

Spaghetti models of Hurricane Dorian show the storm heading for Florida – but you should not read them as forecasts

Hurricane Dorian is set to wreak havoc on air travel – here’s what you need to know about flights

Hurricane Dorian is moving toward Puerto Rico and Florida. Here’s why storms are getting stronger, slower, and wetter.