Here are all the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who have qualified for the September primary debates

caption Democratic presidential candidates on the debate stage in Miami, Florida. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Democratic primary debates for September have significantly more strict qualifying thresholds, suggesting the 2020 presidential field could thin out before the next round.

Candidates must reach 2% in at least four separate polls approved by the Democratic National Committee and receive at least 130,000 individual donations, which must also include 400 donors in at least 20 states or US territories.

So far, only a handful of candidates have qualified.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

The Democratic presidential primary debates set for this September will be decidedly more difficult for candidates to qualify for than the first round of debates.

The number of donors candidates must receive is doubled to a minimum of 130,000, with at least 400 donors coming from 20 different states or US territories. The candidates will also have to obtain at least 2% in four separate polls approved by the Democratic National Committee.

Read more: There are 2 dozen 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, but it’s really only a 5 person race

And unlike the first two sets of debates in June and July, candidates will have to meet both the polling and donor minimums, instead of hitting just one of them.

That could thin out the field considerably, with many candidates very far from meeting either threshold, let alone both. Here are the candidates who have qualified so far.

Joe Biden

caption Joe Biden. source Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden easily dominated the polling aspect, regularly trouncing the rest of the field in most major surveys. For donations, Biden raised more than $20 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Bernie Sanders

caption Bernie Sanders. source Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has a massive national list of donors from which to solicit funds. Sanders also regularly falls in the top tier of candidates in most polling, despite losing some traction in recent months.

Kamala Harris

caption Kamala Harris. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Sen. Kamala Harris of California received a big boost in both donations and polling support after her performance in the first June debate.

Elizabeth Warren

caption Elizabeth Warren. source Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has climbed in polls after a rocky start to her campaign. She has also cultivated a grassroots, small-dollar network of supports fueling her campaign’s finances.

Pete Buttigieg

caption Pete Buttigieg. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has out-raised many of his Democratic colleagues, nabbing support from big Hollywood celebrities in the process. Buttigieg has also polled higher than much of the field, securing a spot in the fall debates.

Cory Booker

caption Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). source JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey surpassed both the polling and fundraising criteria in July, securing a spot in the fall debates.

Beto O’Rourke

caption Beto O’Rourke. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas received large financial support early on in his campaign. He has also polled well in a number of individual state surveys.

Read more:

9 reasons Trump could win reelection in 2020

9 reasons why Trump could lose reelection in 2020