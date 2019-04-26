Which ‘Avengers’ character you are, based on your zodiac sign

caption Each “Avengers” character has values that seem to align with each zodiac sign. source Marvel Studios

Marvel recently released its latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Avengers: Endgame.”

In honor of the film’s release, INSIDER paired “Avengers” heroes with zodiac signs based on their spirit and attitude.

Though true Marvel fans will know some of these characters have their own birthdays in the MCU, we based our round-up on their character traits.

Scorpios have a lot in common with Black Widow while Geminis are quite similar to Loki.

Editor’s Note: Astrology is just for fun and is not supported by scientific evidence.

From Captain America to Captain Marvel, here’s which “Avengers” character best represents your star sign.

Aries have personalities similar to Captain Marvel’s.

caption Captain Marvel is very passionate. source Marvel

A confident leader who is passionate about following her heart and doing the right thing, Captain Marvel is the epitome of what an Aries truly is.

“She has a fiery energy and never fails to follow where her instincts lead. And she’s a fierce fighter,” Feneberger told INSIDER.

With her perfectly timed humor and ability to rise above the critics, Captain Marvel doesn’t let anyone – or anything – stand in her way. And, like a typical fire sign, this Avenger never backs down from a challenge.

Tauruses are the most like Iron Man.

caption He’s known for his wit. source Marvel

Like those under the bull sign, Iron Man is known for his wit and intelligence. He is also known for his stubbornness in love and life in general.

An honorary Taurus (Tony Stark is actually a Gemini), Tony Stark enjoys the finer things in life – he is not afraid to splurge on a suit of armor or cliffside mansion. Although he can sometimes be difficult to work with, his dependable and persistent nature makes him a valuable asset to the Avengers team.

Geminis have a lot in common with Loki.

caption Loki. source Disney/Marvel screencap

Thor’s adopted younger brother is charming, fast-thinking, and sharp. Never one to turn from a verbal parry, Loki made Marvel audiences fall in love him.

“Loki is the most Gemini person to ever Gemini,” Feneberger said. “[He is] chatty, quick-witted, and has his eye on an ever-changing prize.”

Cancers are like young Spider-Man, Peter Parker.

caption Peter Park is eager, just like Cancers. source Marvel Studios

Peter Parker is a tenacious young New Yorker with spider-like abilities and a Cancer-like eagerness to prove himself as a valuable member of the Avengers squad.

Although Spider-Man has a hard time fitting in with the kids in his high school, he is fiercely loyal to the people who are kindest to him. He can sometimes be a little impulsive, but his gentle nature and can-do attitude prove he’s worthy of being an honorary water sign.

Captain America seems to have the most in common with a Leo.

caption Captain America is quite a leader. source Marvel

Just like Leo signs, Captain America is a leader through and through. He also isn’t above a little drama here and there (remember “Captain America: Civil War”?).

Marked by bravery and loyalty, Captain America’s dedication to his team makes him an honorary fire sign. Let’s be honest, Steve would do anything for Bucky Barnes.

Virgos can be similar to Doctor Strange.

caption Doctor Strange pays great attention to details, just like Virgos. source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Known for their systematic approach to life and its various challenges, ever-logical Virgos are quite similar to the incredible Doctor Strange.

As one of the most powerful sorcerers in the MCU, Doctor Strange has the Virgo-esque ability to create world-saving strategies within a matter of seconds.

With a knack for the smaller details, Virgos and Doctor Strange are meticulous to the point of destruction. Then again, Virgos oftentimes have the ability to make any flaw into a superpower.

Ant-Man is like the friendly Libra sign.

caption Ant-Man is quite charming. source Disney/Marvel

Libras are known for their ability to charm and schmooze those around them and, not unlike Ant-Man, their ability to navigate even the most awkward of social situations is one of their greatest strengths.

Motivated by balance and equilibrium, Scott Lang uses his newfound super skills to bring justice to the world around him. Ant-Man would quite literally give anything to save his family.

Scorpios have a lot in common with Black Widow.

caption Like Black Widow, Scorpios don’t like to be told they cannot do something. source Marvel / Paramount

Just like this misunderstood zodiac sign, Natasha Romanoff draws her power from the emotional realm, although she’s incredibly adept at hiding her feelings. Like a Scorpio, this super spy is patient, always waiting for the right time to put her game-winning strategies into place.

“Besides the obvious enigmatic energy she radiates, she’s a trained sleuth and informant, and she’s intensely loyal,” Feneberger said of her choice.

The hardworking Black Widow also isn’t afraid to embrace her sexuality and won’t let anyone tell her she can’t do something.

Star-Lord has a lot of similarities with those who are Sagittarius.

caption Star-Lord also appeared in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” source Marvel/Disney

Sagittarius signs are known for their wanderlust and desire to traverse the world (or universe, if you will) seeking adventure.

They are quite like Star-Lord, perhaps one of the most well-traveled Avengers out there. Like those under this sign, he is no stranger to thrill-seeking.

Similar to those under this fire sign, Star-Lord is known for his unparalleled humor and quick wit. Plus, like the Archer, Star-Lord is no stranger to adaptability, which is seen in his human-living-in-space storyline.

Capricorns are similar to the God of Thunder.

caption Thor is determined. source Marvel Studios

People under the Capricorn sign are known for their fortitude and determination to reach their goals, not unlike Thor.

Although Capricorns (and Thor) may sometimes seem cold or distant, they are actually known for being kind people with complex emotions.

People under the Aquarius are like Black Panther.

caption Black Panther is focused on the well-being of others. source Marvel/Disney

“[He] definitely channels the passion for change of an Aquarius,” Feneberger said. “He focuses largely on the well-being of all people and [though] he possesses his own biases, he never fails to act on behalf of his people to do what’s right.”

Aquarians are known for their revolutionary thinking and this hero is as well, which is seen in how he ushered in a new reign in Wakanda with his progressive, global-focused mindset.

Like this air sign, Black Panther is a free spirit that thrives on the latest technological advances. He is also very compassionate.

Pisces are like the sensitive Wanda Maximoff, Scarlet Witch.

caption The Scarlet Witch has a deep intuition. source Marvel Studios

“I totally see Wanda as a Pisces. She is driven primarily by her desire to enact revenge on those who have hurt her and those she loves,” Feneberger said. “She is emotionally understanding, and possesses a deep intuition regarding the true nature of those around her.”

Like the sensitive water sign, Scarlet Witch can sometimes let her emotions overwhelm her.

With a ruling planet like Neptune, Pisces are also known for their escapism and active imagination. Wanda herself has the ability to alter reality and create life-like illusions, which is probably the most Pisces superpower there can be.