Here’s the celebrity who shares your November birthday

- Dia Dipasupil/GettyImages
As the Halloween festivities draw to a close, November is fast approaching – and with it, cooler weather and the excuse to spend the foreseeable future burrowed in blankets binge-watching Netflix.
Still, for those with birthdays in November, there is a reason to celebrate the falling temperatures.
From Miley Cyrus to Ryan Gosling, we’ve rounded up all of the celebrities that you didn’t realize were November babies.
Penn Badgley: November 1
- Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
The “Gossip Girl” star will be turning 32 on November 1.
David Schwimmer: November 2
- Rodin Eckenroth / Getty
The “Friends” star (who is definitely not an English thief) was born on November 2.
Kendall Jenner: November 3
- Roger Kisby/Getty Images
The famed model turns 23 this November 3.
Sean “Diddy” Combs: November 4
- Scott Gries/Getty Images for Universal Music
The rapper with all of the stage names was born on November 4.
Kris Jenner: November 5
- Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
There are two Jenner birthdays this month. The momager was born on November 5.
Emma Stone: November 6
- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The “La La Land” actress turns 30 on November 6.
Lorde: November 7
- Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The “Supercut” singer turns 22 this November 7.
Tara Reid: November 8
- Andreas Rentz / Getty Images
The “American Pie” actress was born on November 8.
Lou Ferrigno: November 9
- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Actor and fitness trainer Lou Ferrigno turns 67 on November 9.
Ellen Pompeo: November 10
- Getty Images
The longtime “Grey’s Anatomy” heroine celebrates a birthday on November 10.
Leonardo DiCaprio: November 11
- Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
The “Titanic” heartthrob celebrates a birthday on November 11.
Ryan Gosling: November 12
- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
“The Notebook” and “La La Land” actor turns 38 on November 12.
Whoopi Goldberg: November 13
- Getty
The longtime television host was born on November 13.
Josh Duhamel: November 14
- Christopher Polk/Getty Images
The “Love, Simon” actor was born on November 14.
Shailene Woodley: November 15
- Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
The activist and actress turns 27 on November 15.
Maggie Gyllenhaal: November 16
- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The actress and producer turns 41 on November 16.
RuPaul: November 17
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”/Logo/VH1
The iconic “Drag Race” host was born on November 17.
Owen Wilson: November 18
- Rodin Eckenroth /GettyImages
The “Wonder” actor celebrates the big 5-0 this November 18.
Tyga: November 19
- Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
The “Taste” rapper celebrates a birthday on November 19.
Ming-Na Wen: November 20
- Frazer Harrison/Getty images
The “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” actress was born on November 20.
Goldie Hawn: November 21
- MJ Kim/Getty Images
The “Snatched” actress was born on November 21.
Scarlett Johansson: November 22
- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The “Avengers” actress was born on November 22.
Miley Cyrus: November 23
- Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The on-screen pop star turned real-life pop star turns 26 this November 23.
Sarah Hyland: November 24
- Frazer Harrison/Gettyimages
The “Modern Family” actress celebrates 28 this November 24.
Christina Applegate: November 25
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Married… with Children” actress turns 47 on November 25.
Tina Turner: November 26
- Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The legendary singer was born on November 26.
Bill Nye: November 27
- Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Bill Nye the Science Guy celebrates his birthday on November 27.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead: November 28
- Getty Images
The “Passions” actress turns 34 on November 28.
Anna Faris: November 29
- Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The actress turned podcast-host is celebrating her birthday on November 29.
Chrissy Teigen: November 30
- Manny Carabel/Getty Images
The cookbook extraordinaire and Twitter queen was born on November 30.
