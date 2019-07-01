An environmental-advocacy group graded 16 cruise lines on how well they limit pollution. Every Carnival cruise line they graded got an ‘F.’

caption Carnival’s Carnival Ecstasy ship. source Joe Skipper/Reuters

The environmental-advocacy group Friends of the Earth graded 16 cruise lines on how well they limit pollution from their ships.

The cruise lines were evaluated on how they treat their sewage, the steps they’ve taken to limit air pollution at ports, whether they follow water-pollution rules in Alaska, and the quality of information they provided about their environmental practices to Friends of the Earth.

Disney Cruise Line was the only cruise line to receive an overall grade above C-.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Most cruise lines do a poor job of limiting the damage they do to the environment, according to a new study from the environmental-advocacy group Friends of the Earth.

The group graded 16 cruise lines based on how they treat their sewage, the steps they’ve taken to limit air pollution at ports, whether they follow water-pollution rules in Alaska, and the quality of information they provided about their environmental practices to Friends of the Earth.

Read more: Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line are in a fierce battle for domination in the cruise industry – here’s how they stack up

Disney Cruise Line was the only cruise line to receive an overall grade above C-. All cruise lines owned by Carnival Corp automatically received failing grades due to their violation of a settlement related to a 2017 conviction for improper waste disposal.

Here’s how the 16 cruise lines fared, from best to worst.

16. Disney Cruise Line

caption Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Fantasy ship. source Disney Cruise Line

Sewage treatment: A

Air-pollution reduction: D+

Water-quality compliance: A

Transparency: A

Criminal violations: No

Overall grade: A-

15. Norwegian Cruise Line

caption Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Gem ship. source Norwegian Cruise Line

Sewage treatment: A

Air-pollution reduction: D-

Water-quality compliance: A

Transparency: F

Criminal violations: No

Overall grade: C-

14. Celebrity Cruises

caption Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Eclipse ship. source Celebrity Cruises

Sewage treatment: A

Air-pollution reduction: D-

Water-quality compliance: N/A

Transparency: F

Criminal violations: No

Overall grade: D+

Tied: 13. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

caption Regent Seven Seas’ Seven Seas Mariner ship. source Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas

Sewage treatment: C-

Air-pollution reduction: F

Water-quality compliance: A

Transparency: F

Criminal violations: No

Overall grade: D

Tied: 13. Royal Caribbean International

caption Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas ship. source Royal Caribbean

Sewage treatment: A

Air-pollution reduction: F

Water-quality compliance: N/A

Transparency: F

Criminal violations: No

Overall grade: D

Tied: 13. Silversea Cruises

caption Silversea Cruises’ Silver Spirit ship. source Silversea Cruises

Sewage treatment: D

Air-pollution reduction: F

Water-quality compliance: A

Transparency: F

Criminal violations: No

Overall grade: D

10. Oceania Cruises

caption Oceania Cruises’ Insignia ship. source Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Sewage treatment: C-

Air-pollution reduction: F

Water-quality compliance: C+

Transparency: F

Criminal violations: No

Overall grade: D-

Tied: 1. Princess Cruises

caption Princess Cruises Star Princess’ ship. source Princess Cruises

Sewage treatment: B

Air-pollution reduction: C

Water-quality compliance: A-

Transparency: F

Criminal violations: Yes

Overall grade: F

Tied: 1. Holland America Line

caption Holland America’s Noordam ship. source Holland America Line

Sewage treatment: B+

Air-pollution reduction: D-

Water-quality compliance: A

Transparency: F

Criminal violations: Yes

Overall grade: F

Tied: 1. Seabourn Cruise Line

caption Seabourn Cruise Line’s Seabourn Quest ship. source Seabourn Cruise Line

Sewage treatment: A

Air-pollution reduction: F

Water-quality compliance: B+

Transparency: F

Criminal violations: Yes

Overall grade: F

Tied: 1. Cunard Line

caption Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 ship. source James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Sewage treatment: A

Air-pollution reduction: F

Water-quality compliance: N/A

Transparency: F

Criminal violations: Yes

Overall grade: F

Tied: 1. Carnival Cruise Line

caption Carnival’s Carnival Ecstasy ship. source Joe Skipper/Reuters

Sewage treatment: F

Air-pollution reduction: D

Water-quality compliance: A

Transparency: F

Criminal violations: Yes

Overall grade: F

Tied: 1. MSC Cruises

caption MSC Cruises’ MSC Opera ship. source MSC Cruises

Sewage treatment: C-

Air-pollution reduction: F

Water-quality compliance: N/A

Transparency: F

Criminal violations: No

Overall grade: F

Tied: 1. P&O Cruises

caption P&O Cruises’ Arcadia ship. source P&O Cruises

Sewage treatment: D-

Air-pollution reduction: F

Water-quality compliance: N/A

Transparency: F

Criminal violations: Yes

Overall grade: F

Tied: 1. Costa Cruises

caption Costa’s Costa Luminosa ship. source Costa Crociere

Sewage treatment: F

Air-pollution reduction: F

Water-quality compliance: N/A

Transparency: F

Criminal violations: Yes

Overall grade: F

Tied: 1. Crystal Cruises

caption Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Serenity ship. source Crystal Cruises

Sewage treatment: F

Air-pollution reduction: F

Water-quality compliance: N/A

Transparency: F

Criminal violations: No

Overall grade: F