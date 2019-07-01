An environmental-advocacy group graded 16 cruise lines on how well they limit pollution. Every Carnival cruise line they graded got an ‘F.’

- source
Most cruise lines do a poor job of limiting the damage they do to the environment, according to a new study from the environmental-advocacy group Friends of the Earth.
The group graded 16 cruise lines based on how they treat their sewage, the steps they’ve taken to limit air pollution at ports, whether they follow water-pollution rules in Alaska, and the quality of information they provided about their environmental practices to Friends of the Earth.
Disney Cruise Line was the only cruise line to receive an overall grade above C-. All cruise lines owned by Carnival Corp automatically received failing grades due to their violation of a settlement related to a 2017 conviction for improper waste disposal.
Here’s how the 16 cruise lines fared, from best to worst.
16. Disney Cruise Line
- source
- Disney Cruise Line
Sewage treatment: A
Air-pollution reduction: D+
Water-quality compliance: A
Transparency: A
Criminal violations: No
Overall grade: A-
15. Norwegian Cruise Line
- source
- Norwegian Cruise Line
Sewage treatment: A
Air-pollution reduction: D-
Water-quality compliance: A
Transparency: F
Criminal violations: No
Overall grade: C-
14. Celebrity Cruises
- source
- Celebrity Cruises
Sewage treatment: A
Air-pollution reduction: D-
Water-quality compliance: N/A
Transparency: F
Criminal violations: No
Overall grade: D+
Tied: 13. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
- source
- Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas
Sewage treatment: C-
Air-pollution reduction: F
Water-quality compliance: A
Transparency: F
Criminal violations: No
Overall grade: D
Tied: 13. Royal Caribbean International
- source
- Royal Caribbean
Sewage treatment: A
Air-pollution reduction: F
Water-quality compliance: N/A
Transparency: F
Criminal violations: No
Overall grade: D
Tied: 13. Silversea Cruises
- source
- Silversea Cruises
Sewage treatment: D
Air-pollution reduction: F
Water-quality compliance: A
Transparency: F
Criminal violations: No
Overall grade: D
10. Oceania Cruises
- source
- Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Sewage treatment: C-
Air-pollution reduction: F
Water-quality compliance: C+
Transparency: F
Criminal violations: No
Overall grade: D-
Tied: 1. Princess Cruises
- source
- Princess Cruises
Sewage treatment: B
Air-pollution reduction: C
Water-quality compliance: A-
Transparency: F
Criminal violations: Yes
Overall grade: F
Tied: 1. Holland America Line
- source
- Holland America Line
Sewage treatment: B+
Air-pollution reduction: D-
Water-quality compliance: A
Transparency: F
Criminal violations: Yes
Overall grade: F
Tied: 1. Seabourn Cruise Line
- source
- Seabourn Cruise Line
Sewage treatment: A
Air-pollution reduction: F
Water-quality compliance: B+
Transparency: F
Criminal violations: Yes
Overall grade: F
Tied: 1. Cunard Line
- source
- James D. Morgan/Getty Images
Sewage treatment: A
Air-pollution reduction: F
Water-quality compliance: N/A
Transparency: F
Criminal violations: Yes
Overall grade: F
Tied: 1. Carnival Cruise Line
- source
- Joe Skipper/Reuters
Sewage treatment: F
Air-pollution reduction: D
Water-quality compliance: A
Transparency: F
Criminal violations: Yes
Overall grade: F
Tied: 1. MSC Cruises
- source
- MSC Cruises
Sewage treatment: C-
Air-pollution reduction: F
Water-quality compliance: N/A
Transparency: F
Criminal violations: No
Overall grade: F
Tied: 1. P&O Cruises
- source
- P&O Cruises
Sewage treatment: D-
Air-pollution reduction: F
Water-quality compliance: N/A
Transparency: F
Criminal violations: Yes
Overall grade: F
Tied: 1. Costa Cruises
- source
- Costa Crociere
Sewage treatment: F
Air-pollution reduction: F
Water-quality compliance: N/A
Transparency: F
Criminal violations: Yes
Overall grade: F
Tied: 1. Crystal Cruises
- source
- Crystal Cruises
Sewage treatment: F
Air-pollution reduction: F
Water-quality compliance: N/A
Transparency: F
Criminal violations: No
Overall grade: F