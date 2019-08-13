‘Which Fitbit is waterproof?’: A guide to the water-resistance of every Fitbit model

- source
- Fitbit
- No Fitbit devices are fully waterproof, but most are water-resistant to a certain extent.
- The Fitbit devices that are water-resistant include the Fitbit Ace 2, the Fitbit Versa, the Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, and Fitbit Ionic.
- Fitbit warranties rarely cover water damage, so understanding how much water your device can take is important.
There are no truly waterproof Fitbit devices. Every Fitbit is water-resistant to an extent, but don’t expect to go deep-sea diving with any of them.
Before we talk about how water-resistant Fitbits are, let’s get on the same page with some of the technical jargon.
Most devices have what’s called an IP (Ingress Protection) code, which tells you how waterproof something is. Anything rated IPX5 or IPX6 can be considered reliably water-resistant (sweat, rain, etc.), but is not safe for full immersion, for example.
However, Fitbit is notable in that they haven’t assigned official IP ratings to any of their devices. As such, it’s hard to tell exactly how water-resistant any of their watches are.
One more note: we’re talking about the Fitbit itself here, not about bands, which may be synthetic and impervious to water damage, or may be leather or metal and not at their best when wet.
How water-resistant each Fitbit is
The Fitbit Ace 2, Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, and Fitbit Ionic can be used at depths down to 50 meters. Just dry the thing off when you’re out of the pool, lake, or ocean, as wetness can prevent it from properly checking your biometrics.
- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Older Fitbit models, such as any in the Alpha generation or earlier, are not singled out as water-resistant by Fitbit’s support site, and likely can’t handle submersion.
Of the more current models, the Fitbit Ace is described as “shower-proof” but is not rated for submersion, so keep it out of the pool.
- source
- Amazon
