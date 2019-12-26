‘Which iPhone has the biggest screen?’: Currently, it’s the iPhone 11 Pro Max — here’s how it compares to other iPhones

caption iPhones on the market right now have different screen specs to meet your needs and wants. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Currently, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has the biggest screen of any iPhone with a diagonal display of 6.5 inches, a height of 6.22 inches, and a width of 3.06 inches.

The iPhone XS Max also has a 6.5 inch diagonal display, but it has a height of 6.20 inches and a width of 3.05 inches.

The first several generations of iPhone had screens measuring just 3.5 inches diagonally and would seem positively miniature today.

When I first got my iPhone 8 Plus, I had been using an iPhone 6 for nearly two years. The iPhone 8 Plus felt gigantic in my hand and in my pocket, and I thought I’d never get used to it.

But within a matter of days, my wife’s iPhone 7 felt miniature and the iPhone 8 Plus totally natural. Now she has an iPhone 11, and I think Apple may have hit the sweet spot, size-wise. The iPhone 11 has a 6.1 inch screen.

But for the biggest iPhone screen around, you need to go a bit past the iPhone 11 and get an iPhone 11 Pro Max, which has a screen that’s 6.5 inches on the diagonal. This length ties the iPhone XS Max in diagonal display, but the iPhone 11 Pro Max measures 6.22 inches tall and is 3.06 inches wide compared to the iPhone XS Max’s 6.20 inch height and 3.05 inch width.

caption Currently, the smallest iPhone that you can get is the iPhone SE — which was originally released in 2016. source Apple

If that’s a bit large for you but you still want crazy good processing power and cameras, the iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8 inch screen measured on the diagonal, and it still has the same processing power, display clarity, and those three cameras that the mighty iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts.

Here’s how all of the iPhones currently available from Apple stack up in screen size

