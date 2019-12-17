‘Which iPhones have wireless charging?’: A full list of which iPhones can charge wirelessly, and how to wirelessly charge older phones

- source
- iPhones have wireless charging capabilities built-in if they were released since 2017; this includes the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and all later models.
- The iPhone 7 and older models don’t have wireless charging, and generally need to be charged with a cable.
- There are wireless charging cases available for many iPhone models, however, that add wireless charging abilities to older phones.
In the fall of 2017, Apple released the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, the first two iPhone models that offered wireless charging. This was a long-awaited feature, because several Android phones had offered wireless charging for some time already.
Since that time, every new iPhone has included the ability to charge wirelessly.
Here’s everything you need to know about what iPhones support wireless charging, and how to use the feature.
Wireless charging on the iPhone, explained
Right now, the iPhone models that support wireless charging are:
- iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max
- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max
To wirelessly charge an iPhone, you simply place it on a wireless charging pad that’s connected to power. It’ll begin charging automatically.
If the connection keeps going in and out, try taking off your iPhone’s case, so its back rests directly on the wireless charger.
How to wirelessly charge an older iPhone
iPhone models older than the iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 don’t have the necessary electronics to support wireless charging, so you can’t simply add a wireless charging pad to an older iPhone and expect it to charge.
But there are a number of wireless charging cases you can purchase for an older iPhone that add wireless charging – the downside, of course, is that your iPhone will only charge wirelessly while in the special case, and these cases tend to add some weight and bulk to your iPhone.
And these charging cases also take over the Lightning port, so you can’t plug anything else into that port while it’s in the case.
Even so, you might appreciate the freedom and convenience that comes from adding wireless charging to an older phone.
There are many wireless charging cases available for various iPhone models. Cases like the Mophie Juice Pack Wireless include a battery for extended runtime, and are compatible with the same Qi charging pads as newer iPhones.
