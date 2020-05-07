Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro finally has a good keyboard, but I’d still recommend the MacBook Air instead — here’s why

source Apple

Apple has given its latest 13-inch MacBook Pros a good, reliable, and more comfortable keyboard to replace the much-hated “butterfly” keyboard found on older models.

But the two cheapest “new” 13-inch MacBook Pros come with two-year-old specs.

Essentially, they’re two-year-old laptops with upgraded keyboards.

I couldn’t look someone in the eye and recommend a $1,300 two-year-old laptop.

If someone wants an Apple laptop for less than $1,500, I’d recommend the latest $1,300 MacBook Air instead, which runs on more recent specs and has a good keyboard.

Apple’s “new” 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops were released in May 2020, and they come with a fix to the Pro lineup’s biggest problem – a new keyboard to replace the unreliable and unpopular “butterfly” keyboard.

Indeed, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard that’s proving to be more reliable and comfortable to type on.

So, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is finally safe to buy, right?

Sure, it’ll work great. But you should be aware that the two cheapest 13-inch MacBook Pro models that Apple is marking as “new” on its website are basically two-year-old laptops that come with two-year-old processors – Intel’s 8th-generation chips. For reference, most new laptops in 2020 are running on Intel’s 10th generation of processors.

source Apple / circles added by Business Insider

The 13-inch MacBook Pros running on those older processors also come with an older standard of RAM called LPDDR3, when most laptops in 2020 come with the newer standard of RAM called LPDDR4 that’s faster and more power efficient.

Apple was being lambasted by media and fans alike for marketing some of its MacBook Pros with older specs as “new,” and critics have a point. But there might not be much reason to give its cheaper MacBook Pros newer 10th-gen chips.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro’s two-year-old specs actually keep up with the new specs.

To be fair, most people probably won’t notice any difference whatsoever between a Mac with two-year-old specs and a Mac with equivalent specs from 2020 when browsing the web and running some common apps. Those who would notice are likely professionals who use power-hungry apps for video editing, according to Tech YouTuber Dave Lee, who has benchmarked Intel’s 8th-gen and 10-gen chips.

With that in mind, the “new” 13-inch MacBook Pros with the two-year-old specs are perfectly viable options for most people looking for an Apple laptop.

Still, there’s a base instinct inside of me that prevents me from recommending a $1,300 laptop with two-year-old specs. You’re not saving any money, so why do it?

I’d recommend the $1,300 MacBook Air if you want to spend less than $1,500 on an Apple laptop.

You could get a 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel’s 10th-gen Core i5 processor, but that’s a luxury that Apple values at an extra $300. That brings the minimum price to $1,600.

Meanwhile, the $1,300 version of the MacBook Air costs the same as the base 13-inch MacBook Pro, and it runs on a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 chip, as well as the newer standards of RAM (LPDDR4x). It’s important to note that you can also get the Core i3 version of the MacBook Air for less at $999, but it’s less powerful than the Core i5 model I’m recommending here as an alternative to the “new” 13-inch MacBook Pro.

source Apple

You don’t actually get better performance with the MacBook Air – in fact, benchmarks show similar, if slightly technically lower performance, than the 13-inch MacBook Pro. But for many people running common apps like web browsers and Microsoft Office, the real-life difference is negligible. Knowing that the MacBook Air is running on the latest current specs makes it a more appealing buy than the two cheapest 13-inch MacBook Pros that are running on older specs.

Plus, the MacBook Air gets you an extra hour of battery life than the 13-inch MacBook Pro, per Apple’s own spec sheets. The MacBook Air also comes with the new Magic Keyboard, and it’s incredibly thin and light. It’s the Apple laptop I’d recommend to most people who ask unless they specifically have a need for something more powerful.