The sports world is coming to a grinding halt because of coronavirus, and now the NBA, MLB, NHL, and NCAA are canceling their seasons. Here’s the full list.

By
Meredith Cash
-

  • As more people and professional athletes test positive for coronavirus, sports leagues across the world are choosing to suspend or cancel their seasons.
  • The NBA has suspended its season indefinitely as two Utah Jazz players have been diagnosed with the virus.
  • The NHL, MLB, ATP, MLS, La Liga, Champions League, Serie A, and Europa League have followed suit for the forseeable future.
  • The WNBA will “continue to plan” for its upcoming season with consideration of the outbreak, while the NFL announced it has no plans to push its season back.
  • USMNT and USWNT games have been canceled for March and April.
  • March Madness and all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships have been canceled after all six major college basketball conferences canceled their postseason tournaments Thursday.
  • Check out the full list of coronavirus updates from sports leagues and events across the globe here.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The NBA suspended play indefinitely Wednesday night after Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for coronavirus.

The NHL followed suit on Thursday, immediately pausing its 2019-2020 season with a goal to “resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent.”

The MLB has ceased its operations and will delay opening day by at least two weeks.

Sll six major college basketball conferences — the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Big East, SEC, and Pac-12 — canceled their postseason tournaments on Thursday.

And later in the day, the NCAA announcement it was canceling March Madness and all other winter and spring NCAA championships.

The WNBA has not canceled any of its events, but the league announced Thursday that it will “continue to plan” while considering the outbreak.

The MLS season is suspended as well.

La Liga, Champions League, Serie A, and Europa League have also suspended their seasons.

The USWNT and USMNT games for March and April are canceled, while the NWSL has yet to announce any updates.

USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe.
The ATP has canceled men’s tennis events for the next six weeks.

As of now, the NFL has no plans to delay its upcoming season.

