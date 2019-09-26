Rhode Island has the United States’ worst roads — here’s how other states rank

source Aaron Brown

The United States’ infrastructure isn’t in great shape.

Not all states are created equal, though: Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and West Virginia rank the top three worst when it comes to maintenance.

QuoteWizard analyzed federal highway data to determine where infrastructure was fairing the worst – and at what cost to taxpayers.

It’s no secret that America’s roads and bridges are crumbling.

In its most recent “infrastructure report card,” the American Society of Civil Engineers graded the United States’ physical infrastructure – everything from tunnels, roads, bridges, electrical grid, and more – as a D+.

In other words, the country’s physical underpinning could barely pass high school.

Of course, with so much of that network’s maintenance spread out over 50 constituent states of the republic, not all areas are created equal. QuoteWizard, an auto insurance tool created by Lending Tree, combed through the Federal Highway Administration’s data to rank the states on three categories: the fraction of roads that were in poor condition, the number of bridges that were deemed “structurally deficient”, and how much the state spends on road repairs.

“Taxpayer funded highway capital delegated for states to maintain roads isn’t enough to cover necessary repairs,” the team behind the analysis said.

“Many states are spending the majority of their highway capital on expansion instead of maintenance of roads. At this rate, it becomes a never ending game of maintenance catch up. On top of taxpayer dollars, it’s estimated that driving on roads in poor condition costs motorists $120 billion in vehicle repairs and operating costs. That’s $533 per driver.”

Here’s where they found the state of repairs to be the worst:

12. Connecticut

caption Mystic River highway bridge Connecticut USA, The lifting Bridge which crosses the Mystic River beginning to open for boats to pass. source Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

% of roads in poor condition : 34

: 34 Cost per motorist : $676

: $676 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 8

: 8 % of spending on road repairs: 33

11. Wisconsin

caption A Madison, Wisconsin suburb. source Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

% of roads in poor condition : 29

: 29 Cost per motorist : $736

: $736 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 6

: 6 % of spending on road repairs: 39

10. New Mexico

% of roads in poor condition : 31

: 31 Cost per motorist : $768

: $768 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 6

: 6 % of spending on road repairs:39

9. Louisiana

% of roads in poor condition : 25

: 25 Cost per motorist : $624

: $624 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 14

: 14 % of spending on road repairs: 22

8. Missouri

% of roads in poor condition : 23

: 23 Cost per motorist : $699

: $699 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 12

: 12 % of spending on road repairs: 20

7. California

caption Thanksgiving traffic in Los Angeles, California source NBCLA via Twitter

% of roads in poor condition : 45

: 45 Cost per motorist : $862

: $862 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 6

: 6 % of spending on road repairs: 35

6. New Jersey

source Walter Hickey / BI

% of roads in poor condition : 34

: 34 Cost per motorist : $703

: $703 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 8

: 8 % of spending on road repairs: 57

5. Pennsylvania

source Alex Potemkin/ iStock / Getty Images Plus

% of roads in poor condition : 30

: 30 Cost per motorist : $610

: $610 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 18

: 18 % of spending on road repairs: 22

4. Mississippi

caption A levee protects a home surrounded by floodwater from the Yazoo River May 18, 2011 near Vicksburg, Mississippi. source Scott Olson / Getty

% of roads in poor condition : 30

: 30 Cost per motorist : $820

: $820 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 11

: 11 % of spending on road repairs: 4

3. West Virginia

% of roads in poor condition : 31

: 31 Cost per motorist : 723

: 723 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 18

: 18 % of spending on road repairs: 19

2. Oklahoma

% of roads in poor condition : 33

: 33 Cost per motorist : $900

: $900 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 14

: 14 % of spending on road repairs: 27

1. Rhode Island

source ESB Professional/Shutterstock