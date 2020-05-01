If you love dalgona coffee and Reese’s Pieces, you can now make whipped peanut butter milk

caption Whipped peanut butter milk, created by Valentina Mussi. source Instagram/Valentina Mussi

A food influencer has created a recipe for whipped peanut butter milk.

Following on from the success of her nutella, strawberry, and chocolate variants, Valentina Mussi‘s latest dalgona coffee-inspired creation is for the peanut butter lovers.

All you need is peanut butter, sugar, whipping cream, milk, and ice.

If you’d thought we’d reached peak dalgona coffee, think again.

After taking social media by storm during the coronavirus pandemic, the labor-intensive frothy coffee spawned innumerable whipped milk drinks of different flavors including Nutella, strawberry, chocolate, matcha, and even a protein-boosted cinnamon Danish version.

The mastermind behind many of these delectable concoctions is Miami-based food blogger Valentina Mussi AKA Sweet Portfolio, and her latest incarnation may be her best yet: whipped peanut butter milk.

Mussi said that even though she herself has a peanut allergy, she’d had so many requests for a peanut butter version of a whipped milk drink that she concocted one for her followers.

And it looks delicious.

All you need is peanut butter (Mussi recommends using one that isn’t too salty)⁣, sugar⁣, heavy whipping cream⁣, milk, and ice.

If you want to decorate yours à la Mussi, you could add mini Reese’s Pieces and more peanut butter around the rim of your glass.

“As usual, whip until your arm goes numb and you achieve a creamy fluffy texture,” Mussi wrote on Instagram.

“Serve iced over your favorite milk and add toppings if you want!”

Alternative idea: Simply eat the whipped peanut butter cream as it is. There’s no judgement here.

And if you’ve tried making your own dalgona coffee and failed miserably, take heart and know you’re not alone.

