Whipped strawberry, chocolate, and Nutella milks are the new, easier dalgona coffee

caption Whipped milks may be the new dalgona coffee. source Instagram/Valentina Mussi

Food influencers have created new, easier twists on dalgona coffee: whipped chocolate, strawberry, and Nutella milks.

As Florida-based influencer Valentina Mussi demonstrated, the drinks are simple to make and look incredibly delicious.

And if you still want a coffee fix, you could try Nutella dalgona coffee or even protein whipped coffee, as Eloise Head showed on Instagram.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you tried making your own dalgona coffee – the whipped coffee trend which has seemingly taken the world by storm in recent weeks – there’s every chance the muscles in your arm still haven’t recovered.

Good news, then, that there’s a new whipped drink on the scene, and it requires a lot less elbow grease if you use an electric whisk too.

Whipped strawberry milk is the latest frothy beverage to cause a stir on social media, but if strawberry isn’t your vibe, you can also try chocolate and even Nutella.

As Florida-based influencer Valentina Mussi demonstrated, all you have to do is whisk up some cocoa, strawberry milk powder, or Nutella with heavy whipping cream until frothy, then dollop it on to a glass of iced milk.

Here’s how to make the chocolate version:

Mussi uses strawberry Nesquik powder to make this beautifully pink berry version:

And perhaps the most indulgent of all is the whipped Nutella:

If you don’t want to have to choose between Nutella and coffee, you can actually combine the two, as UK food influencer Eloise Head of Fit Waffle shows:

All you have to do is add a dollop of Nutella to your whisked coffee and to the bottom of the glass of milk for a chocolatey, nutty iced coffee.

And if you’re concerned about those all-important gains, Head also has a whipped coffee recipe using Cinnamon Danish protein powder.

Don’t worry if your arms are dead from all the bicep curls – the recipe uses a protein shaker for easier whipping.

Read more:

I tried making dalgona coffee, the newest TikTok craze, and it was definitely worth the hype

This TikTok shows a smarter way to make dalgona coffee while minimizing dishes

Dalgona coffee, the whipped drink that’s everywhere on TikTok, has become the perfect quarantine caffeine fix