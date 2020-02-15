I dined alone at White Castle for Valentine’s Day, and saw why it’s the most popular event in the country on the holiday

caption This year, over 30,000 people dined at White Castle for Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

White Castle is home of the most popular Valentine’s Day dinner event in America.

This year, over 30,000 people celebrated the holiday at White Castle, and I was one of them.

I went to my local White Castle for a solo dinner, and I was impressed by how much pride the employees take in making the event happen. I also stuffed myself with sliders, chicken rings, and other fried things.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

White Castle is the home of steamed sliders, fictional stoner heroes, and the biggest, most popular Valentine’s Day event in the country.

On Valentine’s Day, hundreds of White Castles across America turned into sit-down restaurants decked out in plastic hearts, pink balloons and red tablecloths. Guests with reservations are handed paper menus, seated at tables, and brought sliders and shakes by employees.

Friday marked the event’s 29th year, and every year, it gets a little bigger. This year, over 30,000 people dined at hundreds of White Castles for Valentine’s Day, according to a press release emailed to Business Insider.

So what compels thousands of Americans to spend their special day over plastic platters of sliders and chicken rings?

In the Business Insider spirit, I went to the White Castle in Bushwick, New York to find out and enjoy a romantic dinner by myself. Here’s what it was like.

My local White Castle sits just steps away from the Myrtle-Wyckoff subway station in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The windows were covered in red draping, and the front door was closed, a sign directing guests to the side door.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I entered through the side door, where I was greeted by a hostess at the podium.

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

But before I was taken to my table, White Castle had set up a date for me with the general manager of this location, Tanisha Dawkins.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Dawkins said that reservations for her White Castle’s event this year doubled since last year, from 25 to 59.

caption White Castle general manager Tanisha Dawkins. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Manager Maria Vasquez, who has worked at White Castle since 2000, said that the same people come back every year along with new faces. She knows many of the couples by name.

caption White Castle employees pose for a group photo. Maria Vasquez stands on the far left. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I was led to my seat by employee Elysia “Elly” Vega, a high school senior. It was her first time working at White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

caption White Castle employee Elysia “Elly” Vasquez. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I asked Elly to help me pick out some fan favorites from the menu. She recommended the chicken rings and loaded fries. I ordered as much as I thought I could eat.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I felt for Elly because we had something in common: it was my first White Castle Valentine’s Day event, too.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

But Amanda and Karl, the couple next to me, were no newbies. This was their fourth Valentine’s Day at White Castle. Amanda had read about the event in the news and had loved “the absurdity of it,’ she told me. “We wanted to do something that was silly and unusual.”

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

For them, going to White Castle feels like a treat. “We don’t come here any other day of the year, just Valentine’s Day,” Amanda told me.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Like Karl and Amanda, I don’t usually eat at White Castle. So when Elly came out with a tray of sliders and sides, I was eager to dig in.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

She brought out one of each kind of sauce and a dozen packs of honey mustard.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

My Valentine’s Day dinner: six-piece chicken rings ($2.79), 3-piece mozzarella sticks ($2.29), loaded fries ($3.29), a cheese slider ($1.00), an Impossible slider ($1.99), a chicken and waffles slider ($2.69), and a gooey butter cake ($1.19).

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I started with the chicken rings, which Dawkins had told me were her favorite menu item.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Okay, whose idea was it to put chicken into a ring shape? Harold or Kumar?

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Soft and savory, they were like flattened chicken nuggets. But I was surprised by how well they went with the sauce.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Next, I went for some mozz sticks, which Vasquez had named her favorite menu item.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I’d eaten a lot of mozz sticks in the last week. But here I was, dipping a fast-food cheese finger into a dip cup of marinara.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

And I was loving it. The thick seasoned breading made for a crunchy bite.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

And while the cheese inside wasn’t the most elastic, it was perfectly satisfactory.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I felt bad for neglecting my quickly-cooling fries for so long. They were next.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The fries themselves were nothing to write home about. (Crinkle cut, really?) But the creamy, cheesy sauce made it easy to down forkful after forkful.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

How often do I go to White Castle? About once a year. So I let myself go HAM.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Finally, it was time to turn my attention to the three sliders steaming in their containers.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I started with the classic, the OG, the timeless slider with cheese.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Eating one is like biting down into a buttery, beefy cloud. The softness is cut with pickle slices, ketchup, and diced onions.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

They went down so easy I felt like I could easily demolish a bagful.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Next up was the Impossible Slider. White Castle was the first fast-food chain to release a plant-based burger nationwide.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The Impossible Slider is almost twice as thick and twice as dense as the original slider.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Read more: Plant-based ‘meat’ is conquering fast food. Here’s where you can get meat substitutes like the Beyond Burger and the Impossible Taco.

But even though I’m usually an Impossible lover, I was not impressed. The slider didn’t taste anything close to the original. The patty just tasted kind of charred.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I had to try a breakfast food and a chicken sandwich while I was here, so I killed two genres with one menu item: the chicken and waffles slider.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

For some reason, I hadn’t expected the waffles to be the bun.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Although I was excited for this one, this proved to be a form over function kind of experience.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Both chicken and waffle were soft. Where’s the crunch?

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

After sampling everything on my plates, I asked for my dessert. It was like a real restaurant! Kind of.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I found myself snacking on the chicken rings as I waited, even though I was trying to save room. I ended up mostly polishing them off.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

All of the sauces were great. I think I’ve figured out White Castle: meaty or cheesy fried thing + sauce = profit.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I was stuffed by the time my gooey butter cake on a stick arrived. I was grateful that I’d eaten a salad for lunch.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The butter cake was not gooey, but Elly had told me that this was her favorite dessert. And Elly would never lead me astray. Would she?

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

She really wouldn’t. This was unbelievably good: dense and sweet, it tasted like marshmallows and butter.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I’d told myself I’d only eat half, but I nibbled it down to the stick.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Finally, when I was ready, Elly came out with a check hand-scribbled on a slip of paper. I gave her my credit card. Like at a real restaurant!

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I felt guilty for wasting so much food. But the person I’d have shared this meal with lives across the country. Seeing other couples dine together, I found myself missing him.

caption White Castle on Valentine’s Day. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

For now, I was thankful I got to spend Valentine’s Day with Elly and the other staff at this White Castle. Full of sliders and longing, I was ready for a long walk home in the cold.