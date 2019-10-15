12 white Christmas trees that give you a blank canvas for ornaments and decor

source Amazon

A white Christmas tree is a sophisticated option that adds a wintry feel to any space.

To simplify your search for the perfect one, we curated a list of 12 white Christmas trees that range in size, shape, and decorative touches like built-in lights.

The traditional Christmas tree is a holiday classic, but it can be nice to shake things up every once and a while. That’s where the white Christmas tree comes in, bringing a decorative touch that’s a little more unique.

White Christmas trees can be striking and elegant, and the neutral color palette gives you total freedom to get creative. We’ve even seen them decorated with purple and orange ornaments, cobwebs, and witchy accessories for Halloween. They’re also fairly simple to assemble and collapse for storage.

To avoid endless searching on your end, we rounded up 12 picks based on solid customer reviews and features included.

If you’re on the hunt for Christmas décor or inspiration, we have plenty of buying guides on topics like ornaments, tree skirts, and lights.

A 7-foot tree that is surprisingly affordable

source Amazon

This tree is composed of PVC, which is resistant to weathering, chemical rotting, corrosion, shock, and abrasion. These features mean it’s likely to last you quite a few years, making it more cost-effective over time. It’s also tall and full at the base, good for large spaces.

Tree height: 7 feet

Base diameter: 52 inches

Light count: unlit

Other considerations: 100% warranty-refund or replacement

A realistic winter tree that works for both indoor and outdoor settings

source Amazon

This tree is full, plush, and simple, allowing you to leverage your imagination when it comes time to decorate. The 9-foot height makes it the tallest on our list, though it’s available in other sizes as well. Plus, it’s compatible in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Tree height: 9 feet

Base diameter: 60 inches

Light count: unlit

Other considerations: no warranty

A short and narrow tree that’s easy to assemble and store

source Amazon

This waterproof tree fits nicely in small spaces, like studio apartments, dens, or classrooms. It arrives in three pieces for easy assembly.

Tree height: 5 feet

Base diameter: 30 inches

Light count: unlit

Other considerations: no warranty

An 8-foot Spruce tree with sturdy metal legs and plastic pads to protect your floor

source Amazon

This full tree features durable metal legs and plastic pads, providing balance, stability, and protection against damage on both your tree and floor. It’s made with 1,138 lush branch tips, which create the illusion of a genuine spruce tree.

Tree height: 8 feet

Base diameter: not mentioned

Light count: unlit

Other considerations: no warranty

A 6-foot tree that has a good amount of clearance for decor or presents underneath

source Amazon

This tree has 1,000 branch tips to ensure that you’ll create a full-body look. It arrives with a sturdy metal stand, and only takes a few minutes to set up. The branch-fluffing process takes a little extra time, but it’ll result in a tree that looks full and lush. It also seems to have a decent amount of clearance underneath so you can fit gifts or decorative items without issue.

Tree height: 6 feet

Base diameter: 44 inches

Light count: unlit

Other considerations: 90-day return policy

A glittery tree with bright, clear lights

source Amazon

This tree is adorned with glittery branches and 550 clear lights for a bright, shimmery look. It’s also packed in a reusable storage container, and comes with easy-to-follow assembly instructions and a metal stand.

Tree height: 7 feet

Base diameter: 47 inches

Light count: 550 clear lights

Other considerations: 90-day return policy applies

A snow-flocked tree that’s wrapped in 550 warm white lights

source Amazon

Though it technically isn’t a white tree, its thick layer of faux snow gives it a nearly all-white canvas to work with. It has all the natural characteristics of a winter Pine tree, but comes with warm white lights. Its hinge branches and wide base provide volume and body.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 52 inches

Light count: 550 warm white lights

Other considerations: 90-day return policy applies

A lush tree that’s an ideal centerpiece for large rooms

source Amazon

This full-body tree is 59 inches wide, making it ideal for large living and dining rooms, foyers, or offices. Its size and simplistic design provide a blank canvas, offering you endless decorating possibilities. It’s also prelit so you don’t have to worry about lights.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 59 inches

Light count: 750 warm white lights

Other considerations: 2-year limited warranty

A tree that comes with a huge selection of blue ornaments

source Amazon

If monochrome trees are your thing, then this option is ideal. This tree includes a pack of 135 blue Christmas ornaments and decorative items for a color-blocked look, but you can also fleck it with your own ornaments for a personal touch. The lights included have to be manually wrapped; the tree comes with two sets of 39-foot strings.

Tree height: 6 feet

Base diameter: 42 inches

Light count: 120 clear LED lights

Other considerations: No warranty information provided

A 2-foot twig tree that’s perfect for desks and tabletops

source Target

This all-white tree Charlie Brown tree provides a clean and minimalist look. Its light weight and small size make it easy to bring it to work or fit on your desk or tabletop at home.

Tree height: 2 feet

Base diameter: 14 inches

Light count: unlit

Other considerations: 30-day return policy

A fuller mini tree that works as a table centerpiece

source Walmart

This tree is compact, but full-bodied. It comes prelit with clear lights for subtle glow, making it a perfect centerpiece for any table.

Tree height: 2 feet

Base diameter: 16 inches

Light count: 35 clear lights

Other considerations: 1-year limited manufacturer warranty

A pencil-like tree that’s perfect for narrow spaces

source Michael’s

By design, this tree is tall and thin, fitting perfectly in tight, narrow spaces. It has 210 clear lights, so all you need to do is deck it out in decorations.

Tree height: 7 feet

Base diameter: 20 inches

Light count: 210 clear lights

Other considerations: 5-year warranty for the tree and 2-year warranty for the lights