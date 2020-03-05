White Claw just launched 3 new flavors as it sets its sights on another summer of hard seltzer dominance

caption White Claw just dropped its first new flavors in 16 months. source White Claw

White Claw announced three new flavors – tangerine, watermelon, and lemon – as its prepares to try to establish its second summer of hard seltzer dominance.

White Claw remains the top hard seltzer company in the country, and led overall beer sales at retailers including Target and Whole Foods in February, according to the market research firm IRI.

“The brand’s real emphasis, especially heading into this year, is flavor,” a White Claw spokesperson told Business Insider.

The new flavors are available to purchase beginning Thursday, March 5.

White Claw has its sights set on its second summer of hard seltzer dominance.

The company announced three new flavors on Thursday – tangerine, watermelon, and lemon – which will join its existing mango flavor in a variety pack launching March 5. The flavors mark the brand’s first new offering in 16 months and were developed in response to overwhelming consumer demand, including more than 70,000 requests on social media, according to a White Claw spokesperson.

caption The new White Claw variety pack. source White Claw

Like its existing flavors, the new products will each have 100 calories and 2 grams of sugar.

“Since our launch in 2016, we have only launched six flavors, it takes time to perfect a liquid worthy to bear the White Claw name,” White Claw president Phil Rosse said in a press statement. “In the last year, tens and thousands of eager and passionate consumers took to social media requesting new flavors and we listened.”

At the peak of White Claw mania last summer, the company was mentioned once every 13 seconds on social media, according to data from the company. The cadence has slowed somewhat in 2020, though not by much – the brand is still mentioned an average of every 37 seconds, according to the spokesperson.

In 2019, demand for White Claw grew so rapidly that the company struggled to maintain supply, leading to widespread shortages of the beverage. In response, and in anticipation of ensuing warmer weather months, White Claw opened a new factory in Glendale, Arizona in January and has worked to improve production in recent months.

The White Claw spokesperson said that when the shortage occurred, sales had increased by an unprecedented 300%. Heading into summer 2020, the brand implemented extra measures and resources to account for the brand’s continued popularity.

The three new flavors are now available in stores.