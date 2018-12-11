A white Columbia University student’s racist rant is being condemned across campus

caption A Columbia student went on a racist rant Sunday. source Aala/Twitter

Columbia University student Julian von Abele was filmed going on a racist rant on Sunday.

He said Europeans “built the modern world” and “invented science and industry.”

Student groups condemned his remarks, and Columbia’s Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards is reportedly investigating the incident.

A Columbia University student’s white supremacist rant went viral this weekend after it was posted to Twitter Sunday.

The student, identified by the Columbia Spectator as Julian von Abele, was filmed yelling about how Europeans “built the modern world” and “invented science and industry” to an audience of mostly people of color.

“We invented the modern world. We saved billions of people from starvation,” he said. “We built modern civilization. The white people are the best thing to ever happen to the world.”

Von Abele is a physics major set to graduate in 2021, according to ResearchGate. In 2015, he wrote a 218-page self-published book about “QCI Theory,” which he invented and he says explains how parallel dimensions work. He is also a member of Facebook’s “Official Flat Earth and Globe Discussion” group, although many members join it as a joke. Von Abele didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Von Abele’s rant was widely condemned across campus. He was denounced in a statement signed by three of Columbia University’s deans and a number of campus organizations that represent students of color, according to the Columbia Spectator.

Students themselves also criticized von Abele on Twitter. Some students said the university is responsible for creating an environment they view as hostile to students who are minorities.

Actually, by teaching a Eurocentric core curriculum in which students study the modern world through the lens of solely western societies, you are perpetuating the white supremacy that occurred on campus. I appreciate the tweeting, but it's time to diversify the core. https://t.co/RdfD8L1Uhr — Aala (@aalanasir) December 10, 2018

He continued to follow and harass a number of students following this encounter. When public safety was contacted they did nothing to protect these students. — Black Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) December 9, 2018

@Columbia has a disappointing history of not only supporting but uplifting the voices of white supremacists. This school continues to tout statistics about its racial, ethnic, and religious diversity and yet continues to make its minority students feel unsafe. Do better @Columbia https://t.co/3V4WwLeLiN — park (@eggyaestheticc) December 9, 2018

The incident is also being investigated by Columbia’s Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards, according to the New York Post.