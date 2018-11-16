White Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee calls the cops on black woman for using the store’s free Wi-Fi without ordering anything

caption Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee Christina Cabral has been accused of racial profiling one of her customers. source Facebook/Tirza Wilbon White

Tirza Wilbon White says she was kicked out of a Dunkin’ Donuts in Fairfax, Virginia earlier this month for using the store’s free Wi-Fi without buying anything.

In a Facebook post, White, who is black, called the owner’s actions “racist.”

Dunkin’ Donuts corporate has since issued a statement, saying they had apologized to White, who had not been treated with “dignity or respect.”

A black woman claims she was “racially profiled” by a white Dunkin’ Donuts owner, who kicked her out of her store earlier this month for using the free Wi-Fi without buying anything.

Tirza Wilbon White wrote about her encounter with Fairfax, Virginia Dunkin owner Christina Cabral in a Facebook post on November 8.

She also included video of her confrontation with Cabral, who eventually calls the cops and had officers escort the woman off the premises.

White, who is a former University of Maryland assistant professor according to her Facebook page, said she believes her casual appearance may have contributed to Cabral asking her and another person of color to leave the restaurant if they weren’t going to buy anything.

“I was dressed in a hoodie, yoga pants, no makeup,” she told NBC Washington. “I felt racially profiled.”

She added: “I hadn’t committed a crime. I wasn’t yelling. I wasn’t disruptive. I wasn’t rude.”

When she pointed out to Cabral that her actions could be interpreted as racist, Cabral lashes back at her in the video saying her family is mixed.

“Don’t get into racial profiling. You can leave my location. I find that offensive,” she said.

Earlier on in the conversation, she claimed she needed to protect her customers.

“I need to ensure safety to my customers and I’m not saying that you’re a problem, but I’ve had problems in the past,” she said.

A spokesman for Dunkin’ Donuts corporate later issued a statement, saying they do not condone the franchisee’s actions.

“We and our franchisees want every customer who walks into a Dunkin’ restaurant to be treated with dignity and respect. This did not happen in a situation at a restaurant in Fairfax, Virginia. We have apologized to the customer, buy we know that is not enough,” the statement reads.

INSIDER reached out to Cabral for comment but did not receive a response.