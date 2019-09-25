The White House accidentally sent talking points about Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president to Democrats and frantically tried to recall the email

caption White House Press Secretary Grisham talks with acting Chief of Staff Mulvaney as Trump talks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The White House appears to have accidentally sent Democratic lawmakers and staffers an email containing GOP talking points concerning President Donald Trump‘s call with the Ukrainian president.

Several reporters tweeted out screenshots of the talking points sent to them by sources on Wednesday who claimed the documents were emailed to them in error.

Soon after, the White House sent a follow-up message attempting to recall the emails.

“The real scandal here is that leaks about a second-hand account of the President’s confidential telephone call with a foreign leader triggered a media frenzy of false accusations against the President and forced the President to release the transcript,” the talking points read.

Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate corruption allegations against Vice President Joe Biden that concern Ukraine, according to a summary of the call released by the White House on Wednesday.

An intelligence-agency official filed an unusual whistleblower complaint in August concerning the president’s dealings with Ukraine. But after the inspector general determined the complaint was “credible” and “urgent,” Trump’s acting director of national intelligence refused to turn the report over to Congress – a potentially illegal move.

In the talking points, the White House pointed fingers at the media, an intelligence agency whistle-blower, and Democrats for promoting “flat-out falsehoods” and triggering a “media frenzy.” The document included instructions to deny allegations that Trump’s conversation with Zelensky amounted to a quid pro quo.

Read more: Trump just released a memo of his call with the Ukrainian president that led to an impeachment inquiry

Hmmm… The White House just sent its talking points on Ukraine to House Democrats. Here are some screenshots, per source. pic.twitter.com/VvNAaqKP3D — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 25, 2019

A source just sent me this: WH accidentally sent Dems their talking points on the Ukraine call and they’re now trying desperately to recall the email pic.twitter.com/3SvEoAFYWy — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 25, 2019

Here's a screenshot of the White House asking House Democrats to please disregard the talking points on Trump/Ukraine they just emailed them pic.twitter.com/55HgOESWyL — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 25, 2019

A few Democratic lawmakers also tweeted out the talking points, . Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey called the political spin “complete Orwellian lies and toxic trash.”

The trump White House just accidentally sent our office their talking points for deflecting trump’s treachery. They’re complete Orwellian lies and toxic trash, but maybe you’d like to read them to appreciate their corruption! Hazmat ☢️ suit possibly required. pic.twitter.com/twcYGkcO7h — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) September 25, 2019