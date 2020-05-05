The White House has banned its entire coronavirus task force from testifying to Congress, as a House panel gears up to investigate the government’s pandemic response

The White House banned all members of its coronavirus task force from testifying to Congress about the government’s response to the outbreak.

“For the month of May, no Task Force members, or key deputies of Task Force members, may accept hearing invitations,” said a memo from the White House Office of Legislative Affairs leaked to CNN, The Wall Street Journal, and RealClearPolitics on Monday.

“Exceptions may be made only with the express approval of the White House Chief of Staff,” it continued, according to The Journal.

The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies is set to meet this Wednesday to discuss the government’s response to the crisis.

The US is the world’s worst affected country. More than 67,000 Americans have died, unemployment is rocketing, and small businesses are struggling to keep afloat.

caption From left to right: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence at a coronavirus task force briefing. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

An unnamed senior administration official told CNN that the ban on testifying was necessary “to make sure the task force members have the time they need to focus on the task at hand, not on preparing for four-hour hearings several times a week.”

The memo reportedly said that members of other federal agencies, like Health and Human Services, could still attend hearings.

The task force comprises 22 officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx, and Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Last week, the White House had already blocked Fauci from appearing in front of the House Appropriations subcommittee.

Deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere said at the time: “It is counterproductive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at congressional hearings.”

caption Trump, Pence, and Fauci at a White House coronavirus briefing on March 20, 2020. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has slammed the White House’s move, telling CNN: “I was hoping they would spend more time on the crisis instead of those daily shows that the President put on,” referring to the daily White House coronavirus task force press briefings.

“We will be very strictly insisting on the truth and they might be afraid of the truth,” she said.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said last Saturday that Fauci and other will “absolutely” be allowed to testify before other House committees in the future, according to CNN.