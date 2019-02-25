Buckingham Palace and the White House have similar State Rooms including Yellow, Green, and Blue Rooms. Here’s how they compare.

caption Buckingham Palace (left) and the White House’s State Dining Rooms. source Getty Images

Buckingham Palace and the White House have State Rooms where they work, hold events, and welcome dignitaries.

They both have a Yellow Room, Green Room, Blue Room, and a State Dining Room.

They also both have a grand staircase and gardens.

Buckingham Palace and the White House both serve as the administrative headquarters for their respective nations’ leaders.

Buckingham Palace is a massive royal residence with a total of 775 rooms, including 19 State Rooms, 52 bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices, and 78 bathrooms.

The White House has 132 rooms, including including 16 family and guest rooms, three kitchens, and 35 bathrooms.

They’re different buildings in many ways, but they have similar State Rooms where they live, work, hold events, and welcome dignitaries.

Here are seven rooms that Buckingham Palace and the White House share.

One of the first things visitors see when they walk into Buckingham Palace is the grand staircase.

caption The grand staircase. source Buckingham Palace/Pitch@Palace

The grand staircase leads up to the State Rooms and is surrounded by portraits of royal family members.

The grand staircase at the White House is used on ceremonial occasions to make an entrance.

caption Barack and Michelle Obama descend the grand staircase. source Pete Souza, The White House/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

The stairs lead into the Entrance Hall. The president usually greets the State Dinner guests of honor upstairs in the Yellow Oval Room, then they descend the grand staircase to join the other guests, according to the White House Museum.

The Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace is decorated with blue wallpaper, scagliola columns, and glass chandeliers.

Queen Elizabeth hosted a dinner attended by Theresa May during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2018 and entertained guests in the Blue Drawing Room.

The White House also has a Blue Room where presidents often receive guests.

caption President Trump in the Blue Room. source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

The Blue Room is known for its oval shape and view of the South Lawn.

President Donald Trump hosted the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room in 2017.

Buckingham Palace’s Yellow Drawing Room is often the backdrop for official portraits.

The Queen recorded her Christmas broadcast in the Yellow Drawing Room in 2004.

In the White House, the Yellow Oval Room is part of the private residence.

First lady Laura Bush hosted Azerbaijan first lady Mehriban Aliyeva (fourth from right) in the Yellow Oval Room in 2006.

The State Dining Room at Buckingham Palace is a large hall that contains full-length portraits of royals.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding reception was held there in 2011.

The White House State Dining Room can hold 140 guests.

President Theodore Roosevelt renovated the State Dining Room in 1902. It often hosts state dinners and other formal sit-down affairs.

The Green Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace leads into the Throne Room.

The Green Drawing Room used to be the Duchess of Buckingham’s saloon, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

The White House’s Green Room has been used for many different purposes over the years.

It was designed to be a “common dining room.” It has also been a “lodging room,” a sitting room, and a “card room,” according to the White House Museum. Today, it’s mostly used as a small space to host guests and informal gatherings.

The Chinese Dining Room at Buckingham Palace, now called the Centre Room, is furnished in Chinese regency style.

caption The Chinese Dining Room circa 1910. source W. and D. Downey/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Chinese regency, or Chinoiserie, is a “17th- and 18th-century Western style of interior design, furniture, pottery, textiles, and garden design that represents fanciful European interpretations of Chinese styles,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica. Many of the furnishings in the room were taken from the Royal Pavilion in Brighton.

The White House has a similarly-named China Room to display presidential china collections.

caption President Barack Obama meets with the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the China Room in 2017. source Pete Souza/Obama White House Archives

Edith Wilson, President Woodrow Wilson’s wife, established the room as the place to display presidential china collections in 1917, according to the White House Museum.

Queen Elizabeth hosts garden parties at the Buckingham Palace garden three times a year.

caption The Buckingham Palace gardens during a party in 2014. source Leon Neal/Pool/Reuters

Guests are nominated and recognized for their public service at the parties.

The White House’s Rose Garden is mostly used for press conferences.

caption The White House Rose Garden is a lawn lined with flowers. source Yuri Gripas/Reuters

The Rose Garden used to be a full flower garden, but it’s now a lawn lined with flowers so that the president can hold press conferences there, according to the White House Museum.