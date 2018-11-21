12 behind-the-scenes photos show the White House being decorated for Christmas

The White House is being decorated for Christmas.

After months of planning, thousands of volunteers and staff transform the residence in a matter of days.

These photos show the transformation behind-the-scenes.

First lady Melania Trump, staff, and volunteers have been planning what the White House will look like for Christmas since the summer.

The week of Thanksgiving, the decorating has finally begun to transform the “People’s House” for the holiday season.

President Donald Trump joined his wife to receive the White House Christmas tree on Monday:

We received the @WhiteHouse Christmas tree yesterday! It will grace the Blue Room throughout the season – hope you will come to the People’s house to see it! pic.twitter.com/nP8J7vJNv9 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 20, 2018

See what the preparations look like in these behind-the-scenes photos.

The official White House Christmas tree is still delivered in a horse-drawn carriage with drivers in top hats and tuxes.

This year’s tree comes from the Smith family of the Mountain Top Fraser Fir farm in Newland, North Carolina.

caption The Trumps receive the White House Christmas Tree on Nov. 19, 2018. source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Larry Smith also grew a tree for the vice president’s residence in 2001.

The Trumps inspected the tree when it arrived.

North Carolina has produced more White House Christmas trees than any other state. This is the 14th.

caption National Park Service staff prepares the White House Christmas Tree Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 in front of the North Portico of the White House. source Official White House Photo by Amy Rossetti

The tree has to be 18 to 19 feet tall in order to fit in the Blue Room.

caption National Park Service staff prepares the White House Christmas Tree Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. source Official White House Photo by Amy Rossetti

It took a dozen National Park Service staff to haul the massive tree inside.

This year’s Fraser Fir is 19 1/2 feet tall.

Every year, they have to remove the chandelier from the Blue Room so the tree can fit.

caption The White House Christmas tree arrives in the Blue Room on November 20, 2018. source White House/Instagram

President William H. Taft’s children put the first Christmas tree in the Blue Room in 1912.

The tree is just the first, big step in holiday decorating. Thousands of volunteers will transform the White House over the coming days for visitors, staff, and the first family to enjoy.