25 photos show the White House all decked out for Christmas

caption The East Colonnade is decorated for Christmas at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump has unveiled the 2019 White House Christmas decorations.

“The Spirit of America” is the theme of this year’s decorations, and includes tributes to children’s games, classic holiday stories, and cities across America.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2019 White House Christmas decorations in several glittering rooms on Monday, keeping with the theme of “The Spirit of America.”

The White House described the theme as “a tribute to the traditions, customs, and history that make our Nation great.”

CNN’s Kate Bennett reported that the days of decorating the White House’s main rooms took volunteers from all 50 states to hang 800 feet of garland, 15,000 bows, and more than 2,500 strands of lights.

The White House also released a video tour of this year’s decorations:

See the highlights in these photos of the decorations.

On November 25, the first lady received the White House Christmas tree from a horse-drawn delivery.

National Park Service staff hauled the massive tree inside.

source White House Flickr

The 18-foot tree was then installed as the first decoration in the Blue Room.

source White House Flickr

One week later, the tree, along with the rest of the White House, was decked out and ready for visitors.

caption At 18 feet tall, the official White House Christmas is blossoming with handmade paper flowers that pays homage to the distinctive floral emblem of each state and territory, on display inside the Blue Room at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Just days after Thanksgiving, the first lady gave the decorations a final walk-through.

source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The US Marine Band played in the glistening Grand Foyer as members of the press were welcomed to view the decorations on Monday, December 2.

caption A military Band plays Christmas music in the Grand Foyer at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Boxes of chocolate kisses were waiting for visitors at the preview.

The Grand Foyer was lit up with green Christmas tees covered in fake snow and white lights that shone overhead to make “a glistening winter garden,” the White House said in a release.

source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The first family’s annual ornament, a waving American flag, dotted trees throughout the wing.

White paper stars cast celestial shadows across the glowing white East Colonnade.

source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Along the sides of the hall stood acrylic panels showing off some of the country’s largest landmarks as “a timeline of American design, innovation, and architecture,” the White House said in a release.

source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The East Wing also hosted the Gold Star Family tree, which honors America’s Armed Forces and their families.

caption The Gold Star Family tree is seen in the East Wing of the White House Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the Christmas decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

A small tree was adorned with the 2019 White House Christmas Ornament, which is a helicopter to honor former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Source: The White House Historical Association

The Red Room featured a small lit tree with several playful accents, which the White House said “ignites the childlike spirit we all have at this time of year.”

caption A small decorated Christmas Tree stands in the Red Room at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The name of the first lady’s signature childhood wellbeing program was represented on a Scrabble-tile ornament featured in a wreath alongside dominos.

source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

A Scrabble board in the base of the tree spelled out some key positive words associated with the “Be Best” campaign.

source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Trees made of playing cards and green leaves completed the Red Room’s games theme.

The Green Room featured nods to “beloved and classic Christmas tales” and a Christmas countdown, the White House said in a press release.

source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The China Room displayed a fully set table and a holiday feast.

source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The artificial feast featured pyramids of fruit, a turkey, and vegetables.

source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

A gingerbread model of the White House in the State Dining Room made for this year’s decorations weighs more than 300 lbs.

source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

“Fun fact,” CNN reporter Kate Bennett added on Twitter, “the banisters are made of spaghetti.”

On one side of the gingerbread White House was a red model of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Seattle’s Space Needle, and Mount Rushmore.

source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

On the other side stood models of the Alamo, the Liberty Bell, the Statue of Liberty, and St. Louis’ Gateway Arch to highlight “America the Beautiful,” the White House said.

The White House gets tens of thousands of visitors each holiday season.

Source: White House

Americans interested in taking a tour can contact their member of Congress.

caption Christmas decorations are on display in the Grand Foyer at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Source: White House