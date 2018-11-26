25 photos show the White House all decked out for Christmas

The White House has unveiled this year’s Christmas decorations.

The official theme is “American Treasures.”

The first family’s official holiday card and ornament join the elaborate installations on display throughout the White House’s main rooms and public areas.

Each year, the halls of America’s most well-known address get decked out to set off the season’s festivities.

This year’s official theme for the White House decorations is “American Treasures,” and decorations include hundreds of trees and ornaments of all sizes to celebrate America’s cities, states, and citizens.

Thousands of volunteers and staff contributed to make the winter wonderland that takes over several rooms and hallways.

According to the White House, more than 100 open houses and many receptions will happen through the month of December, and more than 30,000 visitors will see the decorations in person during public tours.

The White House released a video tour of this year’s decorations on Monday:

See the highlights in these photos of the decorations.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump kicked off the decorating process by receiving the White House Christmas tree from a horse-drawn delivery.

National Park Service staff then installed the tree as the first decoration in the Blue Room.

A week later, the main rooms and halls were fully decked and ready to be unveiled days after Thanksgiving. The US Marine Band played in the glistening Grand Foyer during the 2018 Christmas preview.

Festive holly leaf and berry shapes shone overhead in the hall, which was outfitted with garlands and a few trees.

The first lady is traditionally the lead in overseeing the holiday preparations. “This is a joyous time of year when we decorate the White House for the Christmas Season,” Melania said. “Our theme honors the heart and spirit of the American people.”

A returning tradition, the Gold Star Family tree stands in the East Wing to honor US troops and their families. Visitors are encouraged to write messages on nearby digital tablets to their loved ones on duty or abroad.

More than 40 topiary trees line the East colonnade in a striking red.

The first family’s holiday card for this year is on display in the East Garden Room, complete with signatures from the president, first lady, and their son, Barron.

The East Garden Room also has the first family’s official Christmas ornament for 2018.

More than 14,000 red ornaments hang from 29 trees in the Cross Hall. The crimson color was chosen to take center stage as “a symbol of valor and bravery.”

Melania shared a photo on Twitter of her fixing one of the patriotic ornaments. “The @WhiteHouse is sparkling for the Christmas season!” she wrote.

Her staff has been planning the Christmas decorations since the summer.

caption First Lady Melania Trump reviews the Christmas decorations Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in the East Room of the White House. source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The Vermeil Room features two trees adorned in gold and blue, matching the room’s existing color scheme.

A garland featuring Christmas tree sprigs and pears rests on the massive fireplace.

The official White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room stands at 18 feet tall.

Each US state and territory’s name adorns the tree in over 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold.

The Library, which holds over 2,700 classic American books year-round, has four trees.

The decorations in the smaller Red Room are aimed at reflecting children’s potential for individual excellence.

Details include a Christmas wreath made out of “Be Best” pencils, bearing the name of the childhood wellness initiative the first lady unveiled earlier this year.

Three tables are set up in the China Room as replicas from previous state dinners to highlight different eras of the tradition as it was served in the administrations of presidents Theodore Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, and Donald Trump.

Decorations in the East Room are dedicated to showcasing some of the most iconic parts of various American cities, with ornaments like these cut into shapes from the Northeast and West Coast.

Four custom mantelpieces in the East Room depict the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago, and San Francisco to highlight “the diversity and ingenuity of American architecture and design.”

A gingerbread version of the National Mall is on display in the State Dining Room, which shows the Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, the Washington Monument, and the White House.

The gingerbread White House is an annual tradition, and offers a slightly different depiction each year. This year’s is presented with dramatic lighting.

To schedule a tour of the White House, contact your member of Congress.

Though extravagant, decorations across the White House’s public areas are set up to complement the historical tokens that exist year-round in the rooms, such as this portrait of first President George Washington in the Diplomatic Reception Room.