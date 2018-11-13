White House says CNN’s Jim Acosta is ‘no more or less special’ than any other reporter and accuses him of ‘monopolizing the floor’ with questions

caption The White House said it will “vigorously” defend against a lawsuit over revoking Jim Acosta’s press pass. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The White House on Tuesday accused CNN of “grandstanding” after the network filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for revoking White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s press credentials.

“CNN, who has nearly 50 additional hard pass holders, and Mr. Acosta is no more or less special than any other media outlet or reporter with respect to the First Amendment,” The White House said in a statement.

“We will vigorously defend against this lawsuit,” The White House said in a statement. “CNN, who has nearly 50 additional hard pass holders, and Mr. Acosta is no more or less special than any other media outlet or reporter with respect to the First Amendment.”

The White House further accused Acosta of “physically” refusing to “surrender” a microphone to an intern who attempted to grab it from him during a press conference last week. Acosta was attempting to ask President Donald Trump questions about his references to a migrant caravan as an “invasion” at the time.

The White House falsely accused Acosta of placing “his hands” on the intern in the wake of the incident last week. Footage from the press conference shows his arm made contact with the aide, but it appeared to be accidental and Acosta was apologetic in the process.

During Acosta’s exchange with Trump, the president referred to him as a “terrible” person. Subsequently, the White House revoked Acosta’s press credentials.

CNN on Tuesday filed a complaint to the Washington, DC district court against Trump, chief of staff John Kelly, deputy communications chief of staff William Shine, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the US Secret Service, Secret Service Director Randolph Alles, and John Doe (the Secret Service agent that allegedly took Acosta’s pass).

In a statement, CNN said the White House had violated “Acosta’s First Amendment rights of freedom of the press, and their Fifth Amendment rights to due process.”

“If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials,” the statement added.

Here’s the full statement from the White House: