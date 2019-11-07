The White House is sharply divided over proposal to remove some China tariffs, report says

A proposal that the US roll back a portion of tariffs on Chinese products has reportedly led to a sharp divide among White House officials.

The US did not issue any public response after China said the two sides had agreed to remove tariffs “simultaneously.”

President Donald Trump announced last month he would delay planned tariff escalations as part of an agreement that included a range of unspecified commitments from China.

As the largest economies hammer out the first part of a trade agreement, a proposal that the US roll back a portion of tariffs on Chinese products has reportedly led to a sharp divide among White House officials.

Citing multiple anonymous sources familiar with the talks, Reuters reported Thursday afternoon the plan had received fierce opposition from some Trump administration officials and outside advisers. The White House declined to comment to Business Insider.

Hours earlier, China had said that the two sides had agreed to remove tariffs “simultaneously” if a trade pact were reached. The US did not issue any public response.

President Donald Trump announced last month he would delay planned tariff escalations as part of an agreement that included a range of unspecified commitments from China. But the mini agreement has not yet been put to paper.

White House officials had until at least mid-October continued discussions on further economic penalties against China, a source familiar with the matter told Business Insider. Those included a plan to limit investment flows into China, increase financial scrutiny of Chinese companies and a series of separate but related policy drafts.

